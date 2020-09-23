#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
DFA: OFW acquitted of murder in Saudi Arabia returns home
Photo released by the Department of Foreign Affairs on Sept. 22, 2020, shows OFW Rose Policarpio who is back in the Philippines after being acquitted of murder in Saudi Arabia.
Released/DFA
DFA: OFW acquitted of murder in Saudi Arabia returns home
(Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — After being acquitted of murder, an overseas Filipino worker who was once on death row in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is back in the Philippines, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed Tuesday. 

Rose Policarpio was 31 years old when she was deployed to Saudi Arabia in 2013 to work as a food server, DFA said. 

"Few days after her arrival in Riyadh, she was imprisoned for murder after being accused of killing her lady employer," the agency added.

Policarpio was previously charged with the murder of her employer, a Lebanese doctor who was killed in June 2013. She denied the allegation, adding the assailants attempted to rape her.

What followed was a six-year legal battle which eventually led to her aquittal. 

"The DFA, through its Legal Assistance Fund (LAF) quickly provided and paid for the services of her legal counsel. OFW Policarpio, in her quest for justice, had consistently denied the crime and insisted on her innocence," DFA said. 

"She was eventually found not guilty by the lower court, the verdict of which was sustained by the court of appeals, leading to her eventual release from detention and repatriation," the agency added. 

While working on her case, the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh regularly visited Policarpio in jail and provided her with welfare assistance, the foreign affairs department said. 

"Ms. Policarpio's eventual acquittal is an example of the government's commitment in protecting and promoting the rights of our OFWs. With her new lease on life, we wish her success in her future endeavors," DFA Undersecretary Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said. 

"This is a vindication of Ms. Policarpio and a clear declaration of her innocence. This is also a testament that the DFA and its people are willing to go the extra mile in order to protect and safeguard the rights of our [countrymen] wherever they are in the world,” she added. 

The agency said that after securing Policarpio's release, they also settled her incurred immigration penalties and secured her exit visa.

"The [DFA], through the Philippine Embassy in Riyadh, made the preparations for her expected arrival in Manila where she will finally be reunited with her family once COVID-19 emergency health protocols are complied with," it said. 

— Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from The STAR

DFA OFW SAUDI ARABIA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Reported increase in 'drug war' deaths amid pandemic is backed by gov't data
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The whole country knows that the PNP has been very busy in COVID response, implementing quarantine regulations and minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
In UN speech, Duterte accuses critics of ‘weaponizing’ human rights
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
(Updated) The chief executive said in a pre-recorded speech that the government will continue to protect the human rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte praised for 'strong stand' on South China Sea award
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio welcomed the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Facebook takes down Chinese, Philippine networks due to 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Facebook said it linked those behind the Philippine network to the military and the police while the Chinese network posted...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte at UN meet: South China Sea ruling is 'beyond compromise'
By Franco Luna | 16 hours ago
Duterte added that the Philippines "firmly reject attempts to undermine it." 
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Roque: Duterte 'will understand' if Cayetano remains House speaker until December
By Alexis Romero | 16 minutes ago
Under a term-sharing agreement brokered by Duterte, Cayetano would be House speaker until October 2020 while Rep. Lord Allan...
Headlines
fbfb
After UN meet, Palace says Philippines' ties with China to move forward
By Alexis Romero | 28 minutes ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque clarified that the Philippines' policy on China has not changed. He said the Philippines...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ issues guidelines to protect children during online classes
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice acknowledged that using video conferencing for online classes poses many security risks.
Headlines
fbfb
Limiting access to SALNs 'not a good thing' for public's confidence in gov't — Diokno
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
"Without those lifestyle checks, without the access to [Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth], you're actually putting...
Headlines
fbfb
COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 294,591
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The DOH logged 2,833 additional cases, of which 80% got infected within the last two weeks.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with