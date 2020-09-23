#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Guevarra: Lifestyle checks not enough to conclude exec is corrupt
This undated photo shows Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra at a Senate committee hearing.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
Guevarra: Lifestyle checks not enough to conclude exec is corrupt
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 4:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said that lifestyle checks on government officials are not enough to conclude that someone is corrupt or not.

This was in reaction to Ombudsman Samuel Martires’ remarks on Tuesday that their office has stopped conducting lifestyle checks as the chief graft buster said he has questions on the "logic" of the law in looking at whether someone is living beyond their means as a possible sign of corruption.

Guevarra, in a message to reporters, said that he “understands” where Martires is coming from.

“Indeed, a lifestyle check as a stand-alone measure will not conclusively indicate whether a person is engaged in some wrongdoing to enrich himself,” he added.

According to the Ombudsman's own official website, a lifestyle check "is an investigation strategy developed by anti-corruption agencies in the Philippines to determine the existence of ill-gotten and unexplained wealth of officials and employees of the government."

Martires, during the House’s budget deliberations for the Office of the Ombudsman on Tuesday, said he has questions on the provision of Republic 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees on lifestyle check. He added that there is a need to define what is living beyond means and simple living.

Section 4(h) of RA 6713 holds that public officials and employees and their families “shall lead modest lives appropriate to their positions and income. They shall not indulge in extravagant or ostentatious display of wealth in any form.”

Other processes needed to find possible corruption

Guevarra said that lifestyle checks should be conducted with other processes when investigating public officers.

"A lifestyle check has to be intertwined with a much deeper process of investigating specific acts of corruption or other crimes. It is meant to strengthen a finding of a wrongdoing, as manifested in the lifestyle of the person concerned," he added.

In the probe conducted by the Task Force PhilHealth, investigators "commenced lifestyle checks as an adjunct of the fraud and corruption investigations," he said.

Guevarra however stressed that government officials and employees must lead modest lives while serving the public.

“[I]n any event, government officials and employees, no matter how well-to-do or wealthy they are, are encouraged to live and project a modest life as public servants,” he added.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE MENARDO GUEVARRA OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN SAMUEL MARTIRES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Reported increase in 'drug war' deaths amid pandemic is backed by gov't data
By Franco Luna | 23 hours ago
"The whole country knows that the PNP has been very busy in COVID response, implementing quarantine regulations and minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte at UN meet: South China Sea ruling is 'beyond compromise'
By Franco Luna | 15 hours ago
Duterte added that the Philippines "firmly reject attempts to undermine it." 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte praised for 'strong stand' on South China Sea award
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio welcomed the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
FULL TEXT: President Duterte addresses the 75th UN General Assembly
9 hours ago
Below is a transcription of President Rodrigo Duterte's statement during the general debate of the 75th session of the UNGA,...
Headlines
fbfb
Facebook takes down Chinese, Philippine networks due to 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Facebook said it linked those behind the Philippine network to the military and the police while the Chinese network posted...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
COVID-19 infections in Philippines rise to 294,591
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 minutes ago
The DOH logged 2,833 additional cases, of which 80% got infected within the last two weeks.
Headlines
fbfb
'Medical populism' puts Philippines at 66th of 91 nations in COVID-19 suppression
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 54 minutes ago
“Medical populists” such as Duterte, US President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro were slammed...
Headlines
fbfb
PNP disavows accounts Facebook took down for 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
"As far as we are concerned, official Facebook pages of the PNP and those of our lower units remain compliant with standards...
Headlines
fbfb
Drilon to Ombudsman: Submit proposals to strengthen anti-graft law to Congress
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"I call on the Ombudsman to submit to Congress his proposed amendments to RA 6713 to strengthen it and make the law more attuned...
Headlines
fbfb
Boracay to open doors to GCQ tourists on October 1 after months of closure
By Rosette Adel | 4 hours ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday announced that the country’s top tourist destination, Boracay island, will further...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with