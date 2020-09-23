#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Drilon to Ombudsman: Submit proposals to strengthen anti-graft law to Congress
Screen grab taken on Sept. 17, 2020, shows Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.
Screen grab/Senate PRIB
Drilon to Ombudsman: Submit proposals to strengthen anti-graft law to Congress
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - September 23, 2020 - 12:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — A lawmaker on Wednesday urged the Office of the Ombudsman, the body meant to check graft and corruption in government, to present Congress with specific proposals to better enforce transparency among public officials. 

"I call on the Ombudsman to submit to Congress his proposed amendments to RA 6713 to strengthen it and make the law more attuned to the present times," Senate Minority Franklin Drilon said during an intrerview with ABS-CBN's Teleradyo. 

The Senate chief fiscalizer was referring to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees. 

"Transparency is our goal, so we will look at the existing law to see what we can do to strengthen the principle of transparency...I would like to see specific proposals from the Ombudsman," he added in a mix of English and Filipino. 

Drilon said this after the anti-graft body released new guidelines which restrict access to government officials' Statements of Assets, Liabilitites and Net Worth. 

Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Tuesday also told the House of Representatives that he has not been conducting lifestyle checks on public officials because he could not see the "logic" behind doing so. 

“Now that I assumed [the post] as Ombudsman, I ordered a stop on lifestyle checks because I have long had questions, doubts on that provision of the law about lifestyle check,” Martires told the lawmakers in Filipino.

"I suspect that the views of the Ombudsman reflects the thinking of the Supreme Court being a former member of the High Court and a Sandiganbayan justice," a statement by Drilon read. 

"Hence, it behooves Congress to listen to what the judiciary is saying and find out how it can amend the law and make it attuned with the times," he added.

OFFICE OF THE OMBUDSMAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fact check: Reported increase in 'drug war' deaths amid pandemic is backed by gov't data
By Franco Luna | 20 hours ago
"The whole country knows that the PNP has been very busy in COVID response, implementing quarantine regulations and minimum...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte at UN meet: South China Sea ruling is 'beyond compromise'
By Franco Luna | 12 hours ago
Duterte added that the Philippines "firmly reject attempts to undermine it." 
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte hopes speakership rivals honor agreement
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
If President Duterte could have his way, he would like Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco...
Headlines
fbfb
Driver’s license to be required for scooters
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office will soon require electric scooter users to secure a permit and a driver’s license from...
Headlines
fbfb
Alvarez: Government pandemic response ‘a failure’
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez has openly declared that the government’s pandemic response “is a failure.&...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
Boracay to open doors to GCQ tourists on October 1 after months of closure
By Rosette Adel | 1 hour ago
The Department of Tourism on Wednesday announced that the country’s top tourist destination, Boracay island, will further...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte defends highly contested anti-terrorism law before UN
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte defended the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the highly contested law at the Philippines’ Supreme...
Headlines
fbfb
Facebook takes down Chinese, Philippine networks due to 'coordinated inauthentic behavior'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 2 hours ago
Facebook said it linked those behind the Philippine network to the military and the police while the Chinese network posted...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte praised for 'strong stand' on South China Sea award
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 3 hours ago
Former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario and retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio welcomed the statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Combatting climate change as urgent as fight vs COVID-19, Duterte tells world leaders
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
In his first-ever speech at the United Nations General Assembly, President Rodrigo Duterte said that the warming of global...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with