Duterte urges lawmakers to pass more laws to end corruption, red tape
President Rodrigo Duterte in a press briefing.
Presidential photo/Karl Norman Alonzo
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - September 17, 2020 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Congress to pass more measures that would curb corruption and cut red tape, noting that shorter government transactions would help the economy recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening of the economy and the need to pass anti-corruption bills were among the topics discussed during Duterte's meeting with congressional leaders last Wednesday at the Malago Clubhouse in Malacañang Park.

"They talked about the reopening of the economy. The concern of investors and businesses who were badly hit by the pandemic is how to get rid of red tape and corruption and how to shorten the processes of government transactions. The president urged congressional leaders to pass more laws or policies that would fast-track the processes and help businesses during the pandemic," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing Thursday.

"The president said they (businesses) are already worried about the pandemic and yet the government processes are slow," he added.

Roque said congressional leaders have vowed to look into the president's concerns and to respond to his request.

Roque said Duterte is willing to attend congressional hearings on anti-red tape measures.  

“It shows the [resident’s resolve to work together with Congress to provide a solution to red tape,” the Palace spokesman added. 

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano, House Majority Leader Martin Romualdez and Sen. Christopher Go were present during the meeting.

