Duterte urges nations to reject war, eliminate nuclear weapons

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has urged nations to shun war, work for peace, and eliminate nuclear weapons, citing the "grim suffering" and "crippling pain" experienced by people of Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II.

In a video message for the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945, Duterte said no goal, however lofty, can justify weapons that "destroy with such unforgiving brutality."

"Seventy five years ago, the world learned that the full power of nuclear weapons was finally unleashed on the people of Hiroshima. That defining moment in history documented and revealed in great detail came with a grim suffering, crippling pain, and horrific tales," Duterte said.

"We must not forget: Nuclear weapons will not make us freer, stronger, or more secure. We must not waver. All nations must reject war and do everything to pave the path for peace. We must be firm. All nations must work together to eliminate nuclear weapons," he added.

Duterte said the Philippines has learned from the lessons of the war and remains committed to promoting peace.

"With our meaningful shared history, the Philippines and Japan have continued to do our utmost to fortify the foundations of peace, propel the course of progress and give full meaning to the promise of prosperity," the president said.



"Seventy five years on, the Philippines stands shoulder to shoulder with Japan and all peace-loving countries of the world. We remain committed to this cause. We have learned from the lessons. In their relations with others, nations must build. Never destroy," he added.

More than 200,000 people died after the United States dropped atomic bombs at Hiroshima and Nagasaki to force Japan to surrender.

Article II, Section 8 of the 1987 Constitution states that the Philippines “adopts and pursues a policy of freedom from nuclear weapons in its territory.”