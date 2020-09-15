'We might go back to ECQ': AÃ±o says reduced physical distancing in PUVs 'dangerous'

MANILA, Philippines — Two Cabinet secretaries warned that easing physical distancing controls in public transport will lead to an increase in the number of coronavirus infections in the country.
In a briefing with President Rodrigo Duterte and other Cabinet members, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año called the proposal to reduce distance between commuters in public utility vehicles “dangerous” as he stressed the need to listen to experts and thoroughly study the proposal
“Face shield and mask can only mitigate the spread but the distance is the most important,” the vice chair of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said in Filipino late Monday.
“Sumasang-ayon ako doon sa ating mga health workers, health sector na ito ay magsisimula na naman ng spike at parang roller coaster na babalik na naman tayo sa pinagmulan natin. Magiging ECQ na naman,” Año added.
(I agree with our health workers, our health sector that it will lead to a spike and a roller coaster where we go back to where we were. It will be enhanced community quarantine again.)
Dr. Antonio Dans, Healthcare Professionals Alliance Against COVID-19 spokesperson, said that it is still too early to relax physical distancing rules in public transport as he urged commuters to stick to one-meter distance whenever possible.
“It is still too early for it and the number of cases will surely increase and the recovery will slow down if we do this now,” he said in Filipino.
In the same Palace briefing, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III cited the study of the HPAAC that shortening the required distance between passengers from the original one meter to 0.75 meter may result in 686 additional infections daily.
“So if you multiply that by 30 days, you will have about 20,580 cases,” Duque said.
“If you multiply that by 1.6 which is our case fatality, meaning the number of deaths over the number of total infection, ang lalabas po rito will be 3,951 deaths per year,” he added.
Duque said he will recommend the HPAAC study to the government’s inter-agency task force (IATF) on coronavirus response, which he chairs, Tuesday
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said the DOH did not object to the decision to reduce the distance during their meeting, but Duque said he was not there.
Consistency
The Department of Transportation began the implementation of the policy on Monday. The separation would then be adjusted to 0.5 meter by September 28 and to 0.3 meter by October 12.
For Secretary Carlito Galvez, NTF chief implementer, the country can loosen distancing rules in public vehicles as long as the minimum health standards—including no talking and no-eating rules—are strictly implemented.
Año, however, stressed the need for consistency in government policies.
“Mahirap po kasi nag-iingat po tayo sa panahon na ito tapos magsisisi uli tayo dahil maraming madidisgrasya na naman dahil sa pag-violate ng one meter distancing na sinusunod po natin itong minimum na ‘to sa lahat po—sa opisina, sa mall, sa bahay pero pagdating po sa sasakyan, biglang nawala na po ‘yung one meter,” he said.
The country’s coronavirus caseload reached 265,888, with 4,630 deaths as of Monday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle may have picked up COVID-19 at the airport or in the airplane, according to CBCP acting president Pablo Virgilio David.
Tagle tested negative for the coronavirus in Rome last September 7 and was allowed to make the trip home. He tested positive on September 11 upon arriving in Manila.
"Cardinal Chito came home also to visit his elderly parents in Imus, Cavite. Now he is prevented from doing so because he has to stay in isolation in the next 14 days. Fortunately, he is asymptomatic," David says.
The Department of Health urges the public to use transport options that can afford at least 1-meter distancing, as the Department of Transportation eases restrictions in public transport.
The DOH enjoins all Filipinos to be extra vigilant in situations where distancing cannot be practiced.
"Further, we ask all Filipinos to continue to practice all elements of BIDA—wearing of masks and face shields, handwashing and physical distancing. Based on evidence, the level of protection increases when the practices are combined," the DOH says.
The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.
The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.
The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.
The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.
With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.
The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.
"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."
"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."
