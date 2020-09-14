Low enrollment, pandemic shutter 865 private schools for 2020-2021 academic year

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education on Monday confirmed that over 800 private schools will not be operating this coming school year.
Latest data from DepEd shows that of the total 14,435 private schools in the country, 865 will not be operating in School Year 2020-2021.
In addition to this, figures from the department shows that the largest proportion of these non-operational schools, at 374, were forced to suspend operations due to low or no enrollment.
Another 333 schools were cited by DepEd as non-operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, 35 schools will not be operating due to their financial status, 15 due to concerns over the safety of learners and school personnel, 25 due to unreadiness, and nine due to their lack of permit, DepEd said.
Another 74 private schools will not be operating due to other reasons not currently listed by the department.
Geographically, majority of private schools suspending operations are in Central Luzon with 141, followed by Calabarzon with 136, Metro Manila with 126 and Western Visayas with 86.
Private schools see enrollment halved
Latest data from the agency shows that only about 2 million students have enrolled in private schools so far, compared to the 4.3 million from last school year.
According to DepEd, this means private schools have reached only 47% of last year's enrollment figures.
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA), an umbrella organization of private schools, last Wednesday projected that private schools would only reach 50% of last year's enrollment rates for School Year 2020-2021.
According to COCOPEA Managing Director Joseph Noel Estrada, around 400,000 private school students have transferred to public schools as of August 27.
DepEd on Monday confirmed that the total number of enrollment remains at 24.3 million for the coming school year as compared to the 27.7 million from the year before.
While enrollment in private schools dramatically decreased, the agency said public schools saw 98% of its enrollment rates from the previous school year.
In total, DepEd's data shows that enrollment for the incoming school year is at 87.5% of last year's numbers.
Due to the pandemic, classes for School Year 2020-2021 will be conducted through distance learning modalities such as online learning, modules, television and radio.
While public schools are set to reopen on October 5, private schools and non-DepEd-schools were allowed to open earlier at their discretion. — Bella Perez-Rubio
Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.
Photo: Students wearing protective face masks have their temperatures taken while entering their college campus in Manila on January 31, 2020. AFP/Ted Aljibe
The Department of Education-National Capital Region says it will continue to roll out its initiatives to further prepare public schools in Metro Manila for the opening of classes next month.
DepEd NCR Director Malcolm Garma reports that 14 out of 16 Schools Division Offices have already completed the simulation of the delivery of modules and conduct of classes.
A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.
“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.
A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"
“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.
Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.
"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..
"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.
Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled.
"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions.
