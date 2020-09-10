#VACCINEWATCHPH
Group predicts only 50% enrollment in private schools for School Year 2020-2021
(Philstar.com) - September 10, 2020 - 12:08pm

MANILA, Philippines —  The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations (COCOPEA), an umbrella organization of private schools, on Wednesday projected that private schools will reach only half of last year's enrollment rates for School Year 2020-2021.

"I think enrollment this year will only reach 50% [of last year's figures]," COCOPEA Managing Director Joseph Noel Estrada told DZMM Teleradyo in Filipino. 

According to Estrada, around 400,000 private school students have transferred to public schools as of August 27. 

Latest data from the Department of Education shows that only about 2 million students have enrolled in private schools so far, compared to the 4.3 million from last school year. 

According to the department, this means private schools have reached only 47% of last year's enrollment figures. 

DepEd also reported that 748 of the 14,435 private schools nationwide have given notice that they will not operate for the incoming school year. 

The Federation of Associations of Private School Administrators (FAPSA) on Wednesday argued that enrollment could improve if the October 5 opening would be delayed.

"[Students] will return to private school because not everyone wants to [stop] schooling, not everyone wants to go to public school," FAPSA President Eleazardo Kasilag told DZMM Teleradyo in Filipino. 

Late enrollment allowed until November

While Education Secretary Leonor Briones on Wednesday renewed her claim that schools across the country are ready to open on October 5, the department said schools would be allowed to accept students who enroll within the first month of classes. 

"They will be allowed until November, the late enrollees," Education Undersecretary Jesus Mateo said during a virtual briefing. 

Briones added that late enrollees would be accepted as long as they meet 80% of the prescribed number of school days. 

As it stands, the incoming school year will last for 200 days, the minimum duration required by law, with DepEd last month announcing that classes would open on October 5 and close on June 16, 2021. 

As of September 9, the total number of enrollment is 24.3 million, according to DepEd, as compared to the 27.7 million from last year. 

While enrollment in private schools dramatically decreased, the agency said public schools saw 98% of its enrollment rates from the year before. 

In total, DepEd's data shows that enrollment for the incoming school year is at 87.5% of last year's numbers. 

Due to the pandemic, classes this school year will be conducted through distance learning modalities such as online learning, modules, television and radio. 

While public schools are set to reopen on October 5, private schools and non-DepEd-schools were allowed to open earlier at their discretion. — Bella Perez-Rubio

LATEST UPDATE: September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

Follow this thread for updates on when classes will resume, and how those classes will be conducted.

September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

September 4, 2020 - 2:47pm

The Department of Education-National Capital Region says it will continue to roll out its initiatives to further prepare public schools in Metro Manila for the opening of classes next month.

DepEd NCR Director Malcolm Garma reports that 14 out of 16 Schools Division Offices have already completed the simulation of the delivery of modules and conduct of classes.

August 27, 2020 - 1:05pm

A group of teachers slams the government for denying the P65-billion supplemental budget request of DepEd for its learning continuity plan.

“Education continuity cannot be further hampered by this state’s withholding and misprioritization of the people’s money. We call on officials and legislators to ensure the fulfillment of the state’s education mandate starting with allotting sufficient resources for such,” Alliance of Concerned Teachers Secretary General Raymond Basilio says.

August 22, 2020 - 2:15pm

A group of teachers urges the Department of Education to release the guidelines for an evaluation and grading system that "corresponds with education’s objective of ensuring learners are ‘well-equipped to understand, respond to, and contribute to society.’"

“As such, we recommend a ‘pass or fail’ mechanism for evaluation that rely more on the students’ ability to exhibit and apply lessons to productive tasks at home and in their communities. This, to us, is more in keeping with education’s objective of arming our youth amid the crises, instead of alienating them from their surroundings and adding unnecessary pressure onto their lives,” says Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines Secretary General Raymond Basilio.

August 15, 2020 - 11:13am

Sen. Nancy Binay urges the Department of Education to issue clear guidelines on how private schools that have already started classes will proceed and to allow those which are ready to start classes on August 24 or later.

"So as not to interrupt classes in private schools that have already started, it is better to allow them to continue, at kung ready naman ang school na magbukas, DepEd can give them the flexibility to open on or before October," Binay says..

"While we welcome this move from DepEd, we also have to stress that DepEd should use the deferral as an opportunity to iron out any expected challenges in public schools, particularly access to new learning opportunities, before the opening come October 5," she adds.

August 14, 2020 - 6:12pm

Private schools appeal to President Rodrigo Duterte to allow them to continue school opening as scheduled. 

"Our preparations for remote learning have been motivated by our desire to resume school operations urgently for the benefit of our learners and also the welfare of around 300,000 teachers and other school personnel in top priority, and this is why we prepared well for online and distance learning modes," says Coordinating Council of Private Educational Institutions. 

