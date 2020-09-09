DOH: Expect 'irregularly high number' of COVID-19 cases as labs submit complete data

MANILA, Philippines — The public should anticipate a higher number of reported cases of coronavirus in the coming days due to reporting delays, the Department of Health said Wednesday.
DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire there are confirmed COVID-19 cases that have not yet been included in the national tally after it required laboratories to include the addresses and contact numbers of patients when they submit data to the department’s database.
Not all of the country’s 115 coronavirus testing laboratories were able to comply with the directive effective September 1.
“This means there are confirmed cases per day that had not yet been reported officially and will come out this week because laboratories are able to comply now,” Vergeire said.
“We may have an irregularly high number of cases in the coming days as cases from these laboratories get reported. We will ensure to highlight which of these cases were late reports,” she said, adding the agency expects that this would only be a “one time occurrence.”
The DOH issued the order after local government units raised concerns that incomplete information on coronavirus patient gathered by the agency was delaying contact tracing efforts.
To address this, the department required that case investigation forms must be filled out properly and that laboratories must ensure complete information is encoded.
In the past few days, the Philippines has been seeing fewer cases with additional infections logged daily staying below 3,000-level, except for September 4 and September 8.
The DOH reported Monday 1,383 additional COVID-19 cases—the lowest daily rise since May to July. The figure, however, was based on data submitted by only 88 out of 115 laboratories.
Experts studying the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines said over the weekend the pandemic curve for outbreak epicenter Metro Manila has flattened.
Vergeire said that “nothing is certain at this point” but she cited improvements in contact tracing response and hospital and critical utilization rate.
“We are very cautious in issuing statements regarding these improvements although we would want the people to know that we are seeing improvements and there are good indicators but we still advise that we continue to comply with minimum health standards,” she said.
The Philippines has a total of 241,987 COVID-19 cases—still the highest in Southeast Asia.
Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)
The Department of Labor and Employment says it has released some P6.3 million in livelihood assistance to various workers’ groups in Mimaropa.
The beneficiaries are fishers association, coconut farmers, tricycle drivers, motorcycle shop workers, women’s group, and displaced workers from the provinces of Mindoro and Romblon, the regional office adds.
The Department of Health reports 1,383 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Philippines, raising the national tally to 238,727.
The DOH also confirms 230 additional recoveries, pushing the total of recovered patients to 184,906. The country's death toll is now at 3,890 with 15 new reported deaths.
With these, total active cases in the Philippines (net of COVID-19 deaths and recoveries) now stands at 49, 931.
The Philippine National Police's plan to monitor social media for quarantine violators should recognize people's data privacy rights, the National Privacy Commission says.
"In keeping communities safe in this pandemic, leads and evidence gathered from social media and other digital tools to enforce the law must be legally obtained," NPC Commissioner Raymund Liboro says, adding police must "use techniques that are not privacy intrusive."
"It is essential for the police to allay the fears of the community by explaining the measures they employ in enforcing quarantine rules and evaluating possible violators, how they observe the rights of the citizens, and how they mitigate the risks to individuals’ privacy."
Training of student athletes will be allowed in areas under general community quarantine and modified GCQ, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
Roque, also spokesperson on the inter-agency task force on COVID-19, says the IATF has approved it.
The trainings will be subject to guidelines that will be released by the Commission on Higher Education.
The Philippine government is going in the right direction in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as all indicators are going down in Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation's outbreak, professor David Guido of the UP OCTA Researcg group says.
While the curve is "flattening" in the capital region, Guido notes that there are still areas in the Philippines that need to be concerned about, such as Iloilo and Tacloban, that may be emerging hotspots.
"The government is on the right track and people are doing their part. But the fight is not yet over. This is not the time to relax; this is the time to soldier on," Guido tells ANC's "Headstart" Monday morning.
