P181.9-B in proposed 2021 budget to address effects of climate change

MANILA, Philippines — The Duterte administration has proposed a P181.9-billion budget for programs designed to mitigate the effects of climate change and curb environmental risks under the proposed 2021 budget.

In his budget message, President Rodrigo Duterte said the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has emphasized the importance of protecting and conserving the country's natural resources for future generations.

"The COVID-19 pandemic impacted not only our economy and our people but also our environment. This experience has opened our eyes to the reality that everything has its limit," the president said.

"Some P181.9 billion of programs and projects under this budget have been tagged as climate-change related expenditures, identifying adaptation and mitigation measures for climate change," he added.

The administration has allocated P26.5 billion for the environment department, which will implement the Forest Protection Program (P0.8 billion) and National Greening Program (P5.2 billion).

The government has also set aside P0.7 billion for the Protected Areas Development and Management Program, which aims to protect and conserve key biodiversity and protected areas.

Duterte said a total of P2.1 billion has been set aside for the energy department, of which, some P500 million would support the sustainable Total Electrification Project. Some P133 million, meanwhile, has been allocated for the exploration, development, and use of renewable energy resources and technologies.

The administration has also proposed a P128-million budget for the National Water Resources Board, which will implement water security programs.

The budget will fund the development of a groundwater management plan, and the establishment of groundwater monitoring stations for groundwater critical areas.

The Philippines is prone to natural disasters due to its geographic location. About 20 cyclones, five to seven of which are destructive, visit the country every year.