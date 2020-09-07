#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
BuCor: Ex-mayor Sanchez transferred to Manila hospital for further tests
This undated photo shows convicted rapist and murderer Antonio Sanchez seen inside New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.
News5/Romel M. Lopez via Facebook
BuCor: Ex-mayor Sanchez transferred to Manila hospital for further tests
(Philstar.com) - September 7, 2020 - 11:20am

MANILA, Philippines — Doctors opted to transfer murder and rape convict Antonio Sanchez, former Calauan, Laguna mayor, to a Manila hospital for further tests after it was ruled out that he is negative on COVID-19, the Bureau of Corrections said Monday.

Last Thursday, the Bureau of Corrections said they would no longer transfer Sanchez after the results of his COVID-19 swab test came back negative. He was earlier rushed to the hospital for vomiting and diarrhea.

But BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said doctors again deliberated on Friday and opted to push through with Sanchez’s transfer. “Their consensus was the patient needs further tests,” he said in Filipino.

“And their decision was proved correct because it was confirmed that he has [tuberculosis] and he has multiple electrolyte imbalance,” he added.

It was also confirmed that Sanchez is stage four chronic kidney disease, Chaclag said.

BuCor on Sunday night disclosed that Sanchez was transferred to the Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center for referral to nephrologist and sputum exam. This was in coordination with the One Hospital Command Center of the Department of Health.

Sanchez was receiving treatment at the New Bilibid Prison hospital, but Chaclag earlier explained that it lacks other facilities as it is still undergoing construction.

Justice Undersecretary Markk Perete said four personnel from the corrections bureau are guarding Sanchez.

Sanchez made headlines in 2019 following a report that he was to walk free soon following Good Conduct and Time Allowance guidelines. He was convicted for the murder of University of the Philippines students Allan Gomez and Eileen Sarmenta. Sanchez raped Sarmenta while his men beat up Gomez in 1993.  — Kristine Joy Patag

ANTONIO SANCHEZ BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS NEW BILIBID PRISON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
MTRCB warned of abolition over Netflix plan
By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Invoking Congress’ power of the purse, leaders of the House of Representatives have declared bold pronouncements against...
Headlines
fbfb
DOH won’t ban home quarantine for asymptomatics
By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Department of Health is unlikely to ban home quarantine for asymptomatic and mild cases of the coronavirus disease 2019...
Headlines
fbfb
US: China most flagrant UNCLOS violator
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
A United States official has accused China of being the most “flagrant” violator of the United Nations Convention...
Headlines
fbfb
Exclusive
NGO: Database needed to spot fake PWD IDs, ease doubt on disability community
By Franco Luna | 17 hours ago
"There’s another issue that legitimate PWDs are disenfranchised because even if they’re legitimate, they’re...
Headlines
fbfb
Return P14.8 billion in PhilHealth funds – Sotto
By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The P14.8 billion believed to be illegally disbursed from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to certain hospitals and healthcare...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Over 164,000 Filipinos repatriated due to pandemic — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 26 minutes ago
The agency in a press release Sunday said it brought home 42,583 overseas Filipinos in August, bringing the total number of...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
4 hours ago
Headlines
11 hours ago
Malaysia bars Pinoys over COVID-19 fears
By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Starting today, long-term pass holders from the Philippines, India and Indonesia will be barred from entering Malaysia due...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Unicef to ensure all countries get COVID-19 vaccines
By Pia Lee Brago | 11 hours ago
The United Nations Children’s Fund will be leading procurement and supply of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccinations to...
Headlines
fbfb
11 hours ago
Filipinos urged: Buy Pinoy products
By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Buying Filipino goods would help local businesses cope with the impact of the pandemic and create jobs, a Cabinet official...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with