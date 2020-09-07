Philippines' COVID-19 tally hits 238,727 with 1,383 new cases

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported more than 1,300 new cases of coronavirus Monday, pushing the country's caseload to 238,727.

The Department of Health logged 1,383 additional cases—a level not seen since July 15 when the country had 1,392 additional cases. Monday's figures, however, were based on the submissions of only 88 out of 115 testing laboratories.

Eighty-seven percent of the new infections occurred in the last two weeks.

Metro Manila was still the top source of new cases with 525. It was followed by Laguna (137), Batangas (99), Negros Occidental (77) and Cavite (69).

The DOH also announced 230 new recoveries, bringing the total number of people who recovered from the coronavirus disease to 184,906 The day before, 23,074 recoveries were reported, which were attributed to the department’s weekly “Oplan Recovery” initiative.

But COVID-19-related deaths increased to 3,890 with the addition of 15 fatalities, most of which from the capital region.

The department noted that 21 duplicates were removed from the total case tally, following cleaning and validation processes.

Of the total cases, 49,931 were active.

The government has so far tested 2.6 million people in the country.

Most of the country is either under general community quarantine or modified general community quarantine except for Iligan City in Northern Mindanao. Metro Manila would remaind under GCQ until end-September.

Globally, more than 881,000 people have died of COVID-19 out of over 26.9 million people infected.