Typhoon Kristine enters PAR but not seen to have direct effect on Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — A typhoon entered the Philippine area of responsibility Friday morning but it is not expected to affect the country's weather condition, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Weather forecasters said the typhoon with international name Haishen entered PAR at 9 a.m. It was given the local name “Kristine.”

“Kristine” packs peak winds of 185 kph and gusts of up to 230 kph. The typhoon was last seen 1,340 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, which means “Kristine” remains far from the Philippine landmass.

Moving northwest at 15 kph, the typhoon may exit the country's jurisdiction between Saturday evening and early Sunday morning. It will then head toward southern Japan and the Korean peninsula.

PAGASA said the typhoon is undergoing “rapid intesification at the moment” and it is seen to reach peak intensity of around 205 to 215 kph on Sunday.

But the weather bureau stressed that “Kristine” is unlikely to directly affect the weather condition in the country throughout the forecast period. It, however, warned that sea travel is risky over the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon as the tropical cyclone may bring rough to very rough seas beginning Friday evening or tomorrow morning.

Forecast positions