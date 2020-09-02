Philippines has yet to start Avigan trials on COVID-19 patients

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has yet to start clinical trials for antiviral drug Avigan as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The study on the efficacy of the Japanese drug as a possible cure for the coronavirus disease was supposed to begin on August 17 but was moved to September 1. The Japanese government delivered Avigan tablets for 100 patients last month.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country could not start the nine-month clinical trials because of “delays” in the ethics committee approval of participating hospitals.

The Philippine General Hospital, Santa Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Quirino Memorial Center were chosen as sites for the clinical trials. Only the PGH has an approved ethics review.

Vergeire added that the clinical trial agreement needs to be finalized first before the study could begin.

“Nakuha na natin lahat ng inputs coming from legal offices and ito na lang po ay pipirmahan ni Sec. Francisco Duque,” the health official said.

(We have received inputs coming from legal offices and Sec. Francisco Duque only needs to sign this.)

“Once all of these have been processed and have been approved, we will already start,” she added.

The clinical evaluation of Avigan in the country will be randomized and comparative. Patients participating in the clinical trials will be split into two sets: one will be given the existing supportive care for COVID-19, while the other will be given the same supportive care and Avigan tablets. — Gaea Katreena Cabico