#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Philippines has yet to start Avigan trials on COVID-19 patients
A tarpaulin honoring frontline health workers is placed at the entrance of the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on April 7, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Philippines has yet to start Avigan trials on COVID-19 patients
(Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 12:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has yet to start clinical trials for antiviral drug Avigan as a possible treatment for coronavirus patients, the Department of Health said Wednesday.

The study on the efficacy of the Japanese drug as a possible cure for the coronavirus disease was supposed to begin on August 17 but was moved to September 1. The Japanese government delivered Avigan tablets for 100 patients last month.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the country could not start the nine-month clinical trials because of “delays” in the ethics committee approval of participating hospitals.

The Philippine General Hospital, Santa Ana Hospital, Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Quirino Memorial Center were chosen as sites for the clinical trials. Only the PGH has an approved ethics review.

Vergeire added that the clinical trial agreement needs to be finalized first before the study could begin.

“Nakuha na natin lahat ng inputs coming from legal offices and ito na lang po ay pipirmahan ni Sec. Francisco Duque,” the health official said.

(We have received inputs coming from legal offices and Sec. Francisco Duque only needs to sign this.)

“Once all of these have been processed and have been approved, we will already start,” she added.

The clinical evaluation of Avigan in the country will be randomized and comparative. Patients participating in the clinical trials will be split into two sets: one will be given the existing supportive care for COVID-19, while the other will be given the same supportive care and Avigan tablets. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

AVIGAN CLINICAL TRIALS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cascolan named PNP chief
By Christina Mendez | 14 hours ago
President Duterte has appointed Lt. Gen. Camilo Pancratius Cascolan as the next chief of the Philippine National Police ,...
Headlines
fbfb
Cascolan named PNP chief as Gamboa retires — Año
By Franco Luna | 21 hours ago
"Cascolan brings with him the occupational specialty in command and control, honed by vast experience in field operations...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte seeks P20 billion fund increase for AFP, PNP
By Edu Punay | 14 hours ago
President Duterte is seeking a combined P20-billion increase in the funds of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
2 days ago
Headlines
New PhilHealth chief scared, but not cowed
By Rey Galupo | 14 hours ago
Dante Gierran, the man tasked to lead the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. and cleanse it of misfits, had tried to earn a...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
35 minutes ago
Guevarra: Gierran a good administrator, qualified as PhilHealth CEO
35 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra defended the appointment of former National Bureau of Investigation chief Dante Gierran...
Headlines
fbfb
39 minutes ago
Pangilinan: Public health experience is needed to run PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 39 minutes ago
"What I know about is financial management, having been a certified public accountant, and insurance," Gierran said in an...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Enforcers mull fines, community service sanctions for curfew, quarantine violators
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, commander of the task force said that "arrest...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
After Senate recommends charges vs PhilHealth execs, Duque calls probe findings 'baseless'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
"The Senate made baseless findings on mere allegations. I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption," Duque told the House...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
SC extends suspension of transfer of inmates amid continuing quarantine
3 hours ago
The Supreme Court extended the suspension on transfers of detainees issued to deter the spread of coronavirus in our...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with