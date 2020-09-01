Senate recommends criminal, admin cases vs PhilHealth execs

MANILA, Philippines — The Senate Committee of the Whole on Tuesday bared the findings of its probe into alleged corruption and mismanagement within PhilHealth which ran throughout the month of August.
Senate President Vicente Sotto III during a plenary session said the following "grave" issues were unearthed throughout the series of hearings on the state-run agency:
- The legal basis, or lack thereof, for the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) and its "shoddy or shady" implementation
- PhilHealth's information and communications technology project as an "anatomy of corruption"
- PhilHealth's financial status, specifically:
- The alleged manipulation of PhilHealth's financial statements, earlier flagged by the Commission on Audit
- PhilHealth's Actuarial life: examining further the claim that PhilHealth will die in 2021 or 2022.
- Irregularities in PhilHealth's Legal Sector
- PhilHealth's release of funds to B.Braun Avitum Dialysis Center
Recommended criminal charges, administrative cases vs PhilHealth officials
In addition to flagging these issues, the Senate recommended that the Department of Justice take the following legal actions against executives of the state-run agency:
- Criminal charges against resigned Senior Vice Presient (SVP) Rodolfo del Rosario Jr. and other employees for the "failure to act upon prosecution of cases," as well as charges on negligence and graft for Del Rosario specifically
- Charges of soft removal, concealment of documents and graft against SVP Jovit Aragona for the overpricing of information technology supply
- Charges of malversation, illegal use of public funds, and graft against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, who sits as PhilHealth's chairman of the board, ex-chief Ricardo Morales, SVP Renato Limsiaco, SVP Israel Pargas, Executive Vice President Arnel De Jesus for the illegal implementation of the IRM
- Charges of malversation, violation of Internal Revenue Code and graft against Duque, Morales, De Jesus, Limsiaco and Pargas for failure to withhold tax liabilities related to the IRM
- Administrative case against Morales and SVP Dennis Mas for not implementing board resolutions on courtesy resignations
- Administrative case against Morales, De Jesus, for violating COA rules on period of liquidation
- Administrative cases against Del Rosario, other officers of PhilHealth's Protest and Appeal Review Department for failure to act on pending cases
'No criteria' for over P14 billion released to hospitals amid pandemic
PhilHealth's implementation of its Interim Reimbursement Mechanism, which is meant to help healthcare institutions to continue operations amid calamitous or fortuitous events, has been on the receiving end of intense scrutiny throughout the Senate's probe.
On Tuesday, the Senate alleged that the IRM was a "void and defective policy," saying "there was no set of criteria" for which healthcare institutions were qualified to receive money from the fund.
According to Sotto, prior implementations of the IRM had corresponding circulars which "set the requirement for PhilHealth accreditation."
He added that these requirements include the "sustained critical damage in infrastructure, and identification and validation of [PhilHealth] of the magnitude of damage or destruction of the HCIs."
"These circumstances are lacking or absent in the implementation of the present IRM in response to the pandemic, thus rendering its implementation void from the beginning," the senate president said.
The upper chamber found that 81 IRM requests from hospitals were submitted to the Central Office for approval from March 20 to April 20.
"If we are to consider the effectivity date of IRM based not only from its publication in a newspaper of general circulation but also on its submission of PhilHealth Circular No. 2020-0007 to the [Office of National Administrative Register], this would mean that the IRM effectivity is deemed valid only on June 11," Sotto said.
Despite this, the Senate moted 279 hospitals that had already received IRM funds from March 25 to April 22.
"Thus, we submit that the total IRM releases amounting to P14,038,393,329.14 from March 25 (earliest date of fund release) until 9 June 2020 were deemed illegal and invalid," Sotto added.
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is facing scrutiny anew over more allegations of corruption.
It was in the headlines last year because of an alleged scam involving payments to WellMed Dialysis Center for treatments charged for a patient who had already died.
Follow this thread for updates.
Senate President Tito Sotto reports the findings of the Senate Committee of the Whole following its investigation into alleged anomalies at PhilHealth.
Sotto admits that he is taking the task of reporting the Senate panel's findings with some reluctance in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that "we should not change horses mid-stream."
"It is suggested that we must let the pandemic first subside, before advocating for changes, in the areas of leadership, organization, systems and operations of PhilHealth," Sotto says.
Newly appointed PhilHealth chief Dante Gierran admits he is "very scared" of taking over the state insurer.
"I'm scared because I don't know the operations of PhilHealth. Unlike NBI, I knew the operations of NBI but PhilHealth, wala. I do not know about public health," Gierran tells ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday morning.
The former NBI director adds he does not have experience about public health but he knows about financial management.
President Rodrigo Duterte has "stated that it would be best for [PhilHealth CEO Ricardo Morales] and for PhilHealth to give up his post during these critical times for the agency," Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says.
Guevarra says the president had noted Morales' health.
The secretary adds that Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea has already talked to Morales "and that the latter said he would understand if he had to be replaced."
Sen. Panfilo Lacson warns PhilHealth President and CEO Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President Renato Limsiaco Jr. that they may face charges should the alleged irregularities in the state insurer be proven.
"Malamang, maliligo kayo sa kaso kapag ibinahagi na ni SP Tito Sotto kay DOJ Secretary Menardo Guevarra ang lahat na records ng proceedinhs ng pagdinig na sinasagawa namin ngayon," Lacson says.
Lacson recalled that in the previous Senate hearing, Limsiaco admitted that PhilHealth remitted P156 million to the Bureau of Internal Revenue last August 3, claiming that he charged the amount to the Corporate Operational Budget of the agency.
"Then, he followed up with another lie - that he didn't know that it was an obligation under the law that he had to withhold taxes," the senator says.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque III enumerates his efforts to counter fraud and corruption during his term as PhilHealth chief.
"I would like to state for the record that I am for zero tolerance on fraud and corruption" Duque tells the Senate Committee of the Whole during its unquiry on alleged corruption in the state insurer.
Duque denies that PhilHealth had P154 billion in losses, points out that the allegedly overpriced IT budhet and procurements are still in the planning phase.
