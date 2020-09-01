#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Baby boom seen due to pandemic
The Population Commission and Development supported Hontivero’s assertion as the country could record the highest number of births in Philippine history by next year.
Image by Christian Abella from Pixabay
Baby boom seen due to pandemic
Cecille Suerte Felipe (The Philippine Star) - September 1, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A baby boom is expected by 2021 with 751,000 babies to be born due to unplanned and teenage pregnancies during lockdown brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said yesterday, citing a university study.

The Population Commission and Development (PopCom) supported Hontivero’s assertion as the country could record the highest number of births in Philippine history by next year.

Hontiveros said she has been pushing for the passage of a national policy in preventing adolescent pregnancies, institutionalizing social protection for adolescent parents.

“UP Population Institute has predicted a baby boom by 2021; the baby boom is OK, what is not OK is the 751,000 unplanned pregnancies, including teenage pregnancies and as a result of today’s pandemic condition,” Hontiveros said in a radio interview.

Hontiveros said the National Economic and Development Authority claimed rising teenage pregnancy is a social emergency. NEDA is an independent Cabinet-level agency of the government responsible for economic development and planning.

She noted the lockdown since March has further increased the possibilities of unplanned pregnancies, including teenage pregnancies.

“Our hospital and our dying healthcare system are also struggling. There is a huge possibility of not being properly cared for by the mother as well as the child,” she added in Filipino.

Population Commission and Development (PopCom) executive director Juna Antonio Perez agreed with the statement of Hontiveros.

“Although our projection is a bit low… we have the same projection of an increase. The family planning program will be somewhat affected by the lockdowns as women will not be able to avail of the family planning method, while men will not get condoms and vasectomy. The family planning program will be affected definitely and those who can’t afford family planning… will get pregnant. So our population will increase. The number of births next year would be the highest number in the history of the Philippines,” Perez added.

Hontiveros’ proposed measure includes the comprehensive sexuality education, which refers to the process of acquiring complete, accurate, relevant, and age-appropriate information and skills on all matters relating to the reproductive system, its functions and processes, and human sexuality and forming attitudes and beliefs about sex, sexual identity, interpersonal relationship, affection, intimacy and gender roles.

She said the comprehensive sexuality education has the purpose of developing the skills of young people for them to make informed decisions such as the capacity to distinguish between facts and myths on sex and sexuality, and critically evaluate and discuss the moral, religious, social and cultural dimensions of related sensitive issues such as contraception and abortion, and decide to prevent risky behavior that can undermine the realization of their aspirations and potentials.

BABY PREGNANCY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 cases in Philippines surpass 220,000
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
Global coronavirus infections soared past 25.1 million with at least 845,000 deaths.
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Metro Manila mayors favor GCQ with shorter curfew hours
By Alexis Romero | 7 hours ago
"The president will make the announcement but for now, there is no fixed recommendation yet from the IATF," Roque said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hospitals eyed for clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine from China
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The vaccine candidate produced by Sinovac is among the few in the world to enter Phase 3 clinical trials—or large-scale...
Headlines
fbfb
'Time for war': Duterte says gov't is fighting for now, talks can happen 'in God's time'
By Franco Luna | 13 hours ago
"If we cannot really agree then we fight. And we fight hard until they are finished. Maybe by that time, when they are all...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte appoints ex-NBI director Gierran as new PhilHealth chief
4 hours ago
Dante Gierran would replace former PhilHealth president Ricardo Morales, who recently stepped down from his post after Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Frontliners honored on heroes’ day
By Edith Regalado | 1 hour ago
President Duterte yesterday honored frontliners in the war against the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic and expressed hope...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte at Jolo blast site: Fighting first before peace
By Evelyn Macairan | 1 hour ago
After kissing the ground at the site of a recent suicide bombing attack in Jolo, President Duterte on Sunday told soldiers...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Metro Manila under GCQ for 1 more month
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
More businesses are allowed to reopen beginning today even as Metro Manila remains under general community quarantine for...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Refusal to participate in census punishable by law – PSA
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 hour ago
As the conduct of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing kicks off today, the Philippine Statistics Authority reminded...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DFA seeks to revive Office of North Borneo Affairs
By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ top diplomat is considering resurrecting the Office of North Borneo Affairs in the Department of Foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with