'Julian' intensifies into a typhoon, storm signals unlikely
Screengrab shows status of typhoon "Julian" as of 5:00 a.m. on August 30, 2020.
Released / DOST-PAGASA
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - August 30, 2020 - 10:01am

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical cyclone 'Julian' (international name: Maysak) has intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon, state weather bureau Pagasa said Sunday. 

As of this publishing, 'Julian' is said to pack sustained winds of 120 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 150 kph and is forecast to intensify rapidly and possibly reach its peak intensity by Monday.

According to Pagasa, it is almost stationary.

In its latest weather bulletin issued 5 a.m. early Sunday morning, Pagasa said that the typhoon "will gradually accelerate generally northward today and turn northwestward" starting Monday, after which it is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. 

No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised by the weather agency, which said raising signals is "unlikely throughout the forecast period" as the typhoon is "less likely to directly cause high impact weather over the country."

However, Pagasa said, "the Southwest Monsoon is forecast to bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.4 m) over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Central and Southern Luzon, and the northern and eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas. Those with small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures while venturing out to sea."

Forecast positions

  • Monday morning: 690 km East of Basco, Batanes 
  • Tuesday morning: 720 km Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon
  • Wednesday morning: 1,005 km North Northeast of Extreme Northern Luzon 

