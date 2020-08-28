#VACCINEWATCHPH
LPA off Isabela now Tropical Depression Julian
The low pressure area east of Isabela develops into Tropical Depression Julian.
LPA off Isabela now Tropical Depression Julian
(Philstar.com) - August 28, 2020 - 9:53am

MANILA, Philippines — The low pressure area east of Isabela developed into a tropical depression Friday morning, weather forecasters said.

PAGASA said the LPA intensified into a tropical depression at 8 a.m. It was given the local name “Julian”—the 10th tropical cyclone for 2020.

More details about the tropical depression will be known once PAGASA issues a severe weather bulletin at 11 a.m.

Earlier in the day, PAGASA said southwest monsoon will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Bicol region and Eastern Visayas. Metro Manila and the rest of the country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.

