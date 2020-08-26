#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Doc's advice to Duterte on ailment nearing stage one cancer given a 'long time ago' â€” Palace
President Rodrigo Duterte wears a face mask during a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases at Malacañang on April 13.
The STAR/File
Doc's advice to Duterte on ailment nearing stage one cancer given a 'long time ago' — Palace
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 26, 2020 - 5:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — The doctor's advice to President Rodrigo Duterte for him to stop drinking was given a long time ago, Malacañang said Wednesday, as it assured the public that the chief executive would be transparent when it comes to his health.

Duterte revealed last Monday that his doctor had told him to stop drinking because his Barrett’s esophagus is nearing stage one cancer, triggering fresh speculations about his health condition. Barrett’s esophagus is a condition wherein a tissue similar to the lining of the intestine replaces the tissue lining of the esophagus, according to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the 75-year-old Duterte is following the doctor's advice.

"I think people are putting too much meaning on that statement. I think that the advice was given to him a long time ago, when the president was still drinking. He has since stopped drinking and as far as I know, since he became president, he has not resumed drinking," Roque told CNN Philippines.

"So, you are talking of medical advice that happened many years ago, even prior to the presidency. And I think the reason why the president precisely stopped drinking was to prevent it from developing into stage one cancer, and that is the context of what the president said," he added.

Roque said there would have been adverse effects in Duterte's physical appearance like hair loss if he were undergoing treatment for cancer. He maintained that Duterte is "fit and healthy for a person of his age."  

"Rephrasing what the president said, he almost had cancer if he did not stop drinking. But he has since stopped drinking. So, I think everyone saw how the president’s demeanor was," the Palace spokesman said.

"He is healthy as any 75-year-old could be in the Philippines, and that is the reason why he regularly delivers his messages to the people weekly so that they would know and see him and judge for themselves," he added.

Roque said Duterte is aware that under the Constitution, he is required to disclose his medical condition if he is suffering from a serious illness.

"I assure everyone...the president and I will divulge any serious illness to the public pursuant to the Constitution," he said.

"Take note that it comes from his own mouth. So, it’s not as if he is trying to hide anything; he is very transparent. He has repeated what his doctors have said and that is why he has taken specific courses of action... When he talked about his endoscopy, also came from his own mouth."

Roque was referring to Duterte's admission in 2018 that he had undergone endoscopy, which is performed to examine one's digestive tract. The president later on announced that he had been declared cancer-free by his doctor.

Duterte's remark about his Barrett’s esophagus came days after rumors that he was airlifted to Singapore for an emergency treatment surfaced. The president has belied the rumors but maintained that it's none of anybody's business if he decides to go to another country. 

ILLNESS PRESIDENT RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Defying China's protest, Philippines to continue patrols in Spratlys
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 6 hours ago
"We're gonna continue our patrol because it's ours. That's all there is to it," Locsin told ANC's "Headstart" Wednesday ...
Headlines
fbfb
Archbishop Oscar Cruz passes away
8 hours ago
Archbishop Emeritus Oscar Cruz of Lingayen-Dagupan passed away Wednesday morning.
Headlines
fbfb
Travel authority requirement was never lifted, Eleazar says
5 hours ago
"This is being made after the JTF COVID Shield was informed by disinformation on social media in an apparent attempt to mislead...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief Morales says he will file resignation today
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales has announced his intention to resign amid several probes into alleged corruption and management...
Headlines
fbfb
Doc says Duterte illness nearing stage one cancer
By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
More than a week after rumors circulated that he is sick, President Duterte disclosed yesterday that his doctor advised him...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Doc's advice to Duterte on ailment nearing stage one cancer given a 'long time ago' — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 26 minutes ago
The doctor's advice to President Rodrigo Duterte for him to stop drinking was given a long time ago, Malacañang said...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Drilon urges 'top-to-bottom' reorganization of PhilHealth
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Following the resignations of PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales and Senior Vice President for Legal Affairs Rodolfo Del Rosario...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
Slain rights worker Zara Alvarez laid to rest
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
She was the 13th rights worker of Karapatan and, according to a United Nations expert among the more than 200 human...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace: Duterte will consider recommendation of martial law in Sulu
3 hours ago
Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said: “Let’s just say that the recommendations have been made, and the president...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Rural health units urged to step up services under 'new normal'
4 hours ago
Heads of tertiary hospitals in several provinces in Luzon believe that rural health units (RHUs) in their respective areas...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with