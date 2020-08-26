Doc's advice to Duterte on ailment nearing stage one cancer given a 'long time ago' â€” Palace

MANILA, Philippines — The doctor's advice to President Rodrigo Duterte for him to stop drinking was given a long time ago, Malacañang said Wednesday, as it assured the public that the chief executive would be transparent when it comes to his health.

Duterte revealed last Monday that his doctor had told him to stop drinking because his Barrett’s esophagus is nearing stage one cancer, triggering fresh speculations about his health condition. Barrett’s esophagus is a condition wherein a tissue similar to the lining of the intestine replaces the tissue lining of the esophagus, according to the United States' National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the 75-year-old Duterte is following the doctor's advice.

"I think people are putting too much meaning on that statement. I think that the advice was given to him a long time ago, when the president was still drinking. He has since stopped drinking and as far as I know, since he became president, he has not resumed drinking," Roque told CNN Philippines.

"So, you are talking of medical advice that happened many years ago, even prior to the presidency. And I think the reason why the president precisely stopped drinking was to prevent it from developing into stage one cancer, and that is the context of what the president said," he added.

Roque said there would have been adverse effects in Duterte's physical appearance like hair loss if he were undergoing treatment for cancer. He maintained that Duterte is "fit and healthy for a person of his age."

"Rephrasing what the president said, he almost had cancer if he did not stop drinking. But he has since stopped drinking. So, I think everyone saw how the president’s demeanor was," the Palace spokesman said.

"He is healthy as any 75-year-old could be in the Philippines, and that is the reason why he regularly delivers his messages to the people weekly so that they would know and see him and judge for themselves," he added.

Roque said Duterte is aware that under the Constitution, he is required to disclose his medical condition if he is suffering from a serious illness.

"I assure everyone...the president and I will divulge any serious illness to the public pursuant to the Constitution," he said.

"Take note that it comes from his own mouth. So, it’s not as if he is trying to hide anything; he is very transparent. He has repeated what his doctors have said and that is why he has taken specific courses of action... When he talked about his endoscopy, also came from his own mouth."

Roque was referring to Duterte's admission in 2018 that he had undergone endoscopy, which is performed to examine one's digestive tract. The president later on announced that he had been declared cancer-free by his doctor.

Duterte's remark about his Barrett’s esophagus came days after rumors that he was airlifted to Singapore for an emergency treatment surfaced. The president has belied the rumors but maintained that it's none of anybody's business if he decides to go to another country.