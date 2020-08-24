COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 194,252 as deaths surpass 3,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 194,252 Monday with more than 4,000 new infections as the death toll exceeded the 3,000 mark.
The Department of Health reported 4,686 additional COVID-19 cases, 54% of which were from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. It was followed by Laguna (286), Cavite (218), Bulacan (189) and Rizal (179).
The day before, the DOH logged 2,378 additional infections.
The total number of active cases or people who were still undergoing treatment or quarantine stood at 59,200. Of these cases, 91.5% were mild, 6.1% were asymptomatic, 1% were severe and 1.4% were critical.
The DOH reported 13 new deaths taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,010.
Recoveries also grew to 132,042 after 729 more individuals have survived the severe respiratory disease. The day before, the department listed 40,397additional recoveries as it implemented a time-based tagging system.
COVID-19 survivors represent around 68% of the nation’s total case count.
Monday’s figures were based on the submission of 95 out of 109 accredited laboratories in the country. The agency said it had removed 36 cases from the case tally.
Some 2.175 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines.
Metro Manila and other urban hubs returned to less stringent general community quarantine last week after a two-week modified lockdown.
Coronavirus infections soared past 23 million globally with at least 807,000 deaths.
Opposition Sen. Leila de Lima slams the government for imposing the use of motorcycle barrier for back-riding couples, which was no longer required.
"Married and live-in couples share intimate moments in the privacy of their homes. The idea of 'separating' them momentarily as a supposedly health protocol, via the motorcycle barrier when they travel, defies basic common sense. It’s as stupid as it can get," says De Lima.
"Please naman: no more brainless, half-churned, and experimental solutions for the health crisis. Isipin natin ang kapakanan ng mga maaapektuhan ng polisiya, at huwag pairalin ang mentalidad na siga-siga," she adds.
The National Task Force on COVID-19 will allow people living in the same house to ride pillion on a motorcycle even without a motorcycle barrier in areas under general community quarantine.
Pillion riding for people not living together will still require the "Angkas-designed" barrier, a requirement that engineers and motorcycle designers have warned against.
According to the transitional protocol that takes effect from Wednesday, August 19, the backrider must be an Authorized Person Outside of Residence.
The driver need not be an APOR.
Riders must be wearing face masks and full-face helmets.
Restrictions in areas under MGCQ will depent on local chief executives.
The Philippine National Police will enforce stricter measures such as the setting up of "quarantine control points" even as Metro Manila and other provinces revert to the less rigid general community quarantine.
In a statement, the PNP says it will observe "official administrative issuances of higher authorities" on matters involving force protection and COVID-19 resiliency of police units, even as they administratively reported to local executives.
The quarantine control points, akin to checkpoints, are to "ensure only authorized individuals on essential travel are allowed outside their homes and to enforce restrictions on certain modes of public conveyance," the PNP notes in the statement.
