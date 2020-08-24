COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 194,252 as deaths surpass 3,000

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:17 p.m.) — The country’s confirmed coronavirus cases reached 194,252 Monday with more than 4,000 new infections as the death toll exceeded the 3,000 mark.

The Department of Health reported 4,686 additional COVID-19 cases, 54% of which were from outbreak epicenter Metro Manila. It was followed by Laguna (286), Cavite (218), Bulacan (189) and Rizal (179).

The day before, the DOH logged 2,378 additional infections.

The total number of active cases or people who were still undergoing treatment or quarantine stood at 59,200. Of these cases, 91.5% were mild, 6.1% were asymptomatic, 1% were severe and 1.4% were critical.

The DOH reported 13 new deaths taking the total number of fatalities in the country to 3,010.

Recoveries also grew to 132,042 after 729 more individuals have survived the severe respiratory disease. The day before, the department listed 40,397additional recoveries as it implemented a time-based tagging system.

COVID-19 survivors represent around 68% of the nation’s total case count.

Monday’s figures were based on the submission of 95 out of 109 accredited laboratories in the country. The agency said it had removed 36 cases from the case tally.

Some 2.175 million people have been so far tested in the Philippines.

Metro Manila and other urban hubs returned to less stringent general community quarantine last week after a two-week modified lockdown.

Coronavirus infections soared past 23 million globally with at least 807,000 deaths.