#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Overseas deployment of health workers with contracts as of March 8 allowed
Healthcare workers wave to residents of an adjacent condominium who showed support to frontliners.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Overseas deployment of health workers with contracts as of March 8 allowed
(Philstar.com) - August 20, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Health workers with overseas employment contracts as of March 8 may now leave the country for work, Malacañang said Thursday.

"The [COVID-19 task force] this afternoon decided that health professionals with papers, meaning [Oversees Employment Certificate] issued by the [Philippine Overseas Employment Administration] and employment contracts verified as of March 8, 2020, can leave the country," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said during a virtual announcement.

This comes just two days after the COVID-19 task force reinforced the restriction on medical workers from seeking job overseas.

The ban, announced by presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Tuesday, was contained under Resolution No. 64 of the interagency task force for the management of emerging infectious diseases (IATF), which oversees the government’s overall pandemic response.

“Considering the continuing State of Public Health Emergency, the overseas deployment of the medical and allied health workers is hereby temporarily suspended,” the resolution read.

Roque earlier today revealed that the COVID-19 task force would be reviewing a plea made by nurses for exemptions from the ban but said he was optimistic that nationalism would prevail among the country's health workers.

"Even if our health workers go abroad, they will leave loved ones here. Hopefully, they consider that. No one will attend to their families if needed. I hope that convinces them," he said during a virtual briefing. — Bella Perez-Rubio with a report from Ian Cigral 

COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gordon urges quick filing of cases vs PhilHealth execs accused of corruption
8 hours ago
"Sigaw lang tayo nang sigaw sa Kongreso pero walang nangyayari. People don't go to jail," Gordon said during an interview....
Headlines
fbfb
Killing of Zara Alvarez highlights dangers of red-tagging — CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said its regional office has already opened a motu proprio investigation into the killing of...
Headlines
fbfb
Families of 14 missing Filipinos in Mindoro collision to receive P1 million each
7 hours ago
MV Vienna Wood will provide compensations worth P1 million each to the families of the 14 Filipinos who went missing following...
Headlines
fbfb
Villanueva: Most critical COVID-19 cases and nearly half who died did not get hospital care
1 day ago
Almost half of Filipinos who have died of novel coronavirus were not admitted to a hospital, a lawmaker said, citing data...
Headlines
fbfb
In need of lifeline, millions of tourism industry workers rely on Bayanihan 2’s pledge for pandemic financial aid
By Rosette Adel | 12 hours ago
An estimated 4.8 million formal and informal tourism industry workers have been affected by the various levels of community...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Duterte to address nation from Davao on Monday
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to deliver another public address on Monday from Davao City, where he has been staying...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 task force to discuss requiring face shields in all places
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
The government will study whether to require the wearing of both face masks and face shields in all places as a precautionary...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Peasant group hits 'insincere' Malacañang condemnation of activist killings
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"We demand justice for the killing of Echanis, Alvarez, and all victims of extrajudicial killings. We will not stop until...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace firm on 10-people limit on religious gatherings
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
Malacañang Thursday stood by the government's decision to limit the number of persons who can join religious gatherings...
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOJ task force set to probe activist Alvarez's killing; initial report expected in a month
By Kristine Joy Patag | 2 hours ago
The Department of Justice’s task force investigating politically-motivated killings is set to probe the killing of rights...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with