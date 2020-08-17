#VACCINEWATCHPH
PNP distances self from amnesty issue after arrest of Abu Sayyaf leader
(Philstar.com) - August 17, 2020 - 12:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is distancing itself on whether or not Abu Sayyaf leader Idang Susukan will be granted presidential amnesty as part of a surrender deal, saying Monday that it had already done its part. 

The Davao City Police Office confirmed the arrest of Susukan August 13 after the latter was surrendered by Moro National Liberation Front chairman Nur Misuari. He arrived at the PNP Custodial Center in Camp Crame after midnight on Saturday.

Speaking at a press briefing on Monday, Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police, said that the agency was "preparing [its] report to Hon. Abdulmoin M. Pakam, Presiding Judge of RTC Branch 5 of Bongao, Tawi-Tawi, on the implementation of the Warrant of Arrest issued" against Susukan. 

"That's purely vested on the executive or I think through legislation...as to the appreciation on how he was arrested, we will lay down the facts to the courts involved. Only the court can determine whether it was voluntary surrender or if it was arrest or capture," Gamboa said in a mix of English and Filipino. 

"On the part of PNP, we just caused the arrest. Accountability of Misuari, if any, will be up to the court...it's not within the PNP's power to grant this," he added. 

The warrants of arrest served were 23 cases of murder, 5 for kidnapping and serious illegal detention—which included those of foreigners, including Malaysians and Chinese mainlanders—and 6 for frustrated murder. 

Even the Armed Forces of the Philippines in an earlier statement said that "the ball is now in the court" of the justice department for Susukan's prosecution. 

"Together with the AFP, we will seek the disposition of the Court to transfer the venue of detention of the accused from PNP to the AFP. With Susukan in custody, we can now serve all other outstanding warrants of arrest issued against him as soon as we obtain copies of the orders of arrest," the police chief said. 

Asked how Susukan got to Davao in the first place, Gamboa said: "This, we still have to find out, but there were different versions that came out in social media."

The PNP earlier said that Susukan was brought to Davao City to seek medical attention.

Gamboa added that results for Susukan's swab tests have not yet returned. The AFP has said that it wants to have custody over Susukan for security reasons. The PNP's public information office earlier said that both the national police and the military remain "alert and vigilant to prevent and respond to any reprisal attack." — Franco Luna

