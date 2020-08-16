#VACCINEWATCHPH
Nograles: MECQ pushed back class resumption; DepEd ready by October
Taguig Sanitation Office sprays a disinfectant solution at bus terminals and schools to contain the possible spreading of COVID-19.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Nograles: MECQ pushed back class resumption; DepEd ready by October
Alexis Romero (The Philippine Star) - August 16, 2020 - 8:14pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government has promised a smooth opening of classes on October 5, noting that the stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila and nearby areas had prodded President Rodrigo Duterte to move the start of the school year.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the distribution of learning modules would be challenging as a huge chunk of the country's population is living in areas that are under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal were placed under the stricter MECQ from August 4 to 18 after healthcare workers called for a two-week "time-out" to allow the government to improve its pandemic response.

"A huge factor in the movement of the opening of classes is the MECQ. Because of the MECQ, the Department of Education (DepEd) saw challenges on the ground...The president agreed and decided to move the opening of classes in public schools," Nograles said in an online interview Saturday night.

"We will make sure between now and October 5, everything will be set and everything will flow smoothly," he added.

DepEd originally intended to open the school year on August 24. The agency later on recommended the deferment of the start of classes to October 5 because of the imposition of the MECQ in the capital region and four provinces.

READ: Tech woes among top concerns for distance learning

Teachers' groups and youth groups had been calling for the deferment of the resumption of classes for months citing, among other challenges, lack of access to the internet and to internet-capable gadgets like smartphones and laptops.

The deferment applies to both public and private schools. However, private learning institutions that have started conducting online classes may continue to do so as long as they comply with health protocols.

"The Department of Education will do everything to ensure that all the needs of our youth will be provided. This is nationwide so the Department of Education's task is not an easy one. We will support (the DepEd) and our teachers because these are challenging times," Nograles said.

Duterte is expected to announce the updated quarantine classifications of areas on Monday night.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION DISTANCE LEARNING MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
