Contact tracing tool 'SafePass' is now available for everyone

MANILA, Philippines — SafePass, a COVID-19 incident mitigation and management solution, on Friday relaunched a free version of the system that makes it accessible to all Filipino establishments nationwide.

SafePass, developed by digital transformation leader Amihan Global Strategies and inclusion tech venture builder Talino Venture Labs, offers features that could help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. These include contact-tracing solution, digital health questionnaires, monitoring of entry and exit points, and a 24-7 customer and tech support for users.

These solutions seek to ease contact tracing efforts such as keeping piles of logbooks and reviewing of CCTV footage.

On Friday, the tech innovation announced that it is now available in two types of free plans.

These are SafePass Base, which is free for all types of organizations for basic contact-tracing and digital health questionnaires; and SafePass Express, which comes with employee management features, and is free for government agencies and for establishments designated by the Department of Trade and Industry as well as those accredited by the Department of Tourism (DOT).

The SafePass Base is best for micro-enterprises with single locations, market stalls, and even non-profits, small churches, and households while SafePass Express offers an additional capacity planning tool to set how many individuals can be in a location at any given time, as well as an employee management system.

“Our battle cry is ‘SafePass Para Sa Lahat’, so we made sure that SafePass can be used by as many individuals and organizations as possible, anywhere in the Philippines,” Winston Damarillo, executive chair of Amihan Global Strategies and CEO of Talino Venture Labs, said.

“Organizations already have a lot on their plate as they continue to weather the effects of the pandemic, so we aim to help them with health and safety protocols so that they can focus on their operations,” he added.

Filipinos can register via SafePass.asia to access these free plans which can be done in less than five minutes.

Aside from these free plans, SafePass also offers paid plans SafePass Business and SafePass Enterprise.

SafePass Business allows organizations to notify all potentially exposed individuals with one digitized process, as well as accept advanced bookings from their visitors while SafePass Enterprise enables large companies to customize the system to fit their needs and implement SafePass across their multiple locations.

What sets it apart from other contact-tracing apps

In a webinar on Friday, Damarillo said that what sets their contact-tracing solution different is that it’s “omni-channel” and can be accessed by telephone, SMS or thru Facebook messenger.

The Talino Ventures CEO said that they developed inclusive technology since most contact tracing apps available now uses QR code that may not be accessed by individuals who do not own smartphone.

“Setting up SafePass should be as easy as setting up an email address or registering for a food delivery app,” Damarillo said.

He also said that they ensured that the tech innovation will not be used for surveillance.

“We can assure the public open themselves to risk of private violation,” Damarillo said.

During post-pandemic, Damarillo said that they want to further utilize and develop this technology in other instances including events and shows.

SafePass was earlier pilot-tested by the Department of Science and Technology and the DOT.