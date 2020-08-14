#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
1 in 3 Pinoy micro-entrepreneurs started business during pandemic
The survey had 5,265 entrepreneurs and microbusiness owners in the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.
AFP/Anthony Wallace/File
1 in 3 Pinoy micro-entrepreneurs started business during pandemic
Janvic Mateo (The Philippine Star) - August 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — One in every three Filipino micro-entrepreneurs started a business during the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey conducted by web-hosting company GoDaddy showed.

The global entrepreneurship survey, which was conducted in 10 countries last June, revealed the extent of the impact of the coronavirus on entrepreneurs, especially those that have fewer than 10 employees.

“The Filipino’s ability to adapt in times of crisis is largely seen among these microbusiness owners. As COVID-19 caused uncertainty on various fronts, Filipinos turned to entrepreneurial pursuits with one in three Filipinos establishing a microbusiness during the pandemic,” read the report released on Wednesday.

“Filipino microbusinesses felt the brunt of the pandemic with 81 percent of Pinoys surveyed reporting a reduction in revenues. Respondents also had to deal with temporary closures brought by the various levels of quarantines imposed since March this year,” it added.

The survey had 5,265 entrepreneurs and microbusiness owners in the Philippines, Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States.

Over 90 percent of the respondents have 10 or less employees, including half that are solo business operators.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, the survey showed that 72 percent of Filipino entrepreneurs believe that it is important for their ventures to positively impact local communities – the highest among all countries surveyed.

Thirty percent of the Filipino respondents said they shared a part of their profit with charities since the pandemic hit the country.

A total of 76 percent of Filipino respondents said they expect to recover within the year, slightly higher than the global average of 71 percent.

With the limitations of physical business during the health crisis, Filipino entrepreneurs are looking at digital technology to sustain their operations.

Sixty percent of the respondents said technology was essential for keeping their business afloat during the pandemic. Some 23 percent said they began using digital platforms as a main touch point with customers.

Another 51 percent said they have turned to social media and messaging apps as the main channel of communication for their business during the pandemic.

“Entrepreneurs around the world continue to inspire in the way they keep marching forward even in the face of the challenges caused by the pandemic,” said Tina Shieh, marketing director for GoDaddy Asia.

“The current situation has fast-tracked digitalization for a lot of business owners and enabled them to continue to reach customers online and also give back to their local communities,” she added.

The survey also showed the interest among Filipino entrepreneurs to learn more about digital technologies.

“Our survey shows that Filipino entrepreneurs are fast adopters, resilient and working hard to keep supporting their customers and their communities. Having a website that is integrated with social media and e-commerce tools can help microbusiness owners strengthen their online presence and stay connected with their customers,” added Shieh.

ENTREPRENEUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees 4,002 new COVID-19 cases; total now at 147,526
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
(Updated 4:28 p.m.) The novel coronavirus has killed at least 745,000 since the outbreak emerged in China late last year....
Headlines
fbfb
Senators: Postpone August 24 opening
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Senators yesterday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone the opening of classes on Aug. 24, as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ confirms death in Philippines of German businessman linked to Wirecard probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
Philippine authorities confirmed the death of a businessman linked to investigation into scandal-hit Wirecard AG, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace: Philippine clinical trials of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to start in October
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will not be part of the clinical trials for the 'Sputnik V' vaccine.
Headlines
fbfb
Galvez says task force 'recalibrating' COVID-19 response, highlights tighter quarantine enforcement
6 hours ago
"We are correcting lapses and the comments and suggestions from the healthcare workers and medical professionals––is...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
56 minutes ago
PhilHealth suspends IRM implementation
By Mayen Jaymalin | 56 minutes ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has suspended the implementation of the controversial Interim Reimbursement Mechanism...
Headlines
fbfb
Postponement of school opening pressed
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | August 14, 2020 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go has joined other senators calling on government to postpone the opening of the school year on Aug. 24 to October.
56 minutes ago
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
Palace: Without funds, MECQ can’t be extended
By Alexis Romero | 56 minutes ago
President Duterte is expected to announce on Monday the new quarantine classifications for Metro Manila and other areas, but...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
FDA: Chinese medicine not treatment for COVID-19
By Mayen Jaymalin | 56 minutes ago
The Food and Drug Administration yesterday clarified that the Chinese traditional medicine Lian Hua Qing Wen was approved...
Headlines
fbfb
56 minutes ago
‘Gener’ enters Philippines
By Romina Cabrera | 56 minutes ago
Tropical depression Gener will not significantly impact the country’s weather as it weakens into a low-pressure area...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with