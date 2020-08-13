#VACCINEWATCHPH
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
New quarantine classifications for MECQ areas expected out on night of August 17
In this photo taken May 6, 2020, residents of Addition Hills in Mandaluyong City do their grocery before their barangay will be placed under a one-week total lockdown from May 7 to 13.
The STAR/Michael Varcas
New quarantine classifications for MECQ areas expected out on night of August 17
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 13, 2020 - 8:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas next Monday but Malacañang maintained that it is "unlikely" for the capital region and nearby provinces to remain under stricter lockdown.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal were placed under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18 after health workers had requested for a two-week "time-out" to allow the government to improve its pandemic response.

The areas, which contribute more than two-thirds of the Philippines' economic output, used to be under the lenient general community quarantine, where most businesses and public transportation are allowed to operate.

"We expect the president to deliver a message to the people on August 17 and he will also announce the new classifications," Roque said at a press briefing.

"The MECQ in Metro Manila will end on August 18 so on the [17th], expect the president to announce the new classification in Metro Manila and nearby provinces," he added.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) already has recommendations on quarantine classifications except for Metro Manila and the four provinces that reverted to MECQ.

"So I think it is without prejudice that the classification for areas other than Metro Manila and the four provinces will be up to the 15th," the Palace spokesman said.

Metro Manila quarantine to be relaxed?

Roque said the nationwide critical care capacity is no longer in the danger zone. The government, Roque added, is even set to inaugurate a facility with a 250-bed capacity on August 17.

"One of the reasons why the IATF has deferred its decision on the classification of Metro Manila and nearby areas, because we are inaugurating the 250-bed capacity, it will change the critical care capacity of Metro Manila," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said the capital region's case doubling rate is nine days while the requirement for an area to be downgraded to the most lenient MGCQ is 28 days.

MECQ extension 'unlikely'

Roque reiterated that the government is unlikely to extend the MECQ in Metro Manila and the four provinces unless Congress allocates a budget for emergency aid to vulnerable sectors.

"I’ve already said it’s unlikely unless Congress provides for aid...because the president said so," he said.

"I won't preempt the IATF but that's what the president said. Unless we find out that Bayanihan II will provide for aid, in which case why not? But that's the issue. We have to feed people who cannot go to work for the next two weeks," he added.

Duterte has said he could not afford to impose lockdowns because the government no longer has funds to finance aid programs for displaced workers.

MODIFIED ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Senators: Postpone August 24 opening
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 21 hours ago
Senators yesterday urged the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone the opening of classes on Aug. 24, as Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
Two immigration officers charged for alleged falsification of ex-Wirecard exec's travel records
By Kristine Joy Patag | 9 hours ago
The National Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it filed criminal complaints against two Bureau of Immigration officers...
Headlines
fbfb
Tropical depression Gener now inside PAR
12 hours ago
(Updated 11:40 a.m.) “Gener” was the seventh tropical cyclone that entered the country’s jurisdiction...
Headlines
fbfb
DOJ confirms death in Philippines of German businessman linked to Wirecard probe
By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
Philippine authorities confirmed the death of a businessman linked to investigation into scandal-hit Wirecard AG, Justice...
Headlines
fbfb
DOLE orders all workers to wear face shields
By Neil Jayson Servallos | 21 hours ago
Wearing of face shields on top of face masks will be mandatory in workplaces starting on Saturday to pre- vent the spread...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
3 hours ago
Palace confident Philhealth chief Morales will sign bank secrecy waiver
By Alexis Romero | 3 hours ago
Malacañang is confident that Philippine Health Insurance Corp. president Ricardo Morales, who is under fire over the...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
DepEd on lesson with grammatical errors: It won't happen again
3 hours ago
The DepEd drew flak after social media users noticed grammatical and typographical errors in a multiple-choice question that...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
CHR demands transparency from PhilHealth amid corruption allegations
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
"[We] demand transparency and assurance that public funds entrusted to the corporation are properly disbursed and accounted...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Immigration bureau deports 75 Chinese nationals for illegal POGO operations
4 hours ago
The Philippines has deported 75 Chinese nationals arrested in December 2019 for illegal online gaming operations in the ...
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Dialysis provider named in Senate's PhilHealth probe vows cooperation
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 5 hours ago
B. Braun Avitum Philippines, in an email to reporters, said that it was "unfazed" by the issues brought up by Senator Panflo...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with