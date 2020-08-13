New quarantine classifications for MECQ areas expected out on night of August 17

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classifications of Metro Manila and other areas next Monday but Malacañang maintained that it is "unlikely" for the capital region and nearby provinces to remain under stricter lockdown.

Metro Manila and the provinces of Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and Rizal were placed under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) from August 4 to 18 after health workers had requested for a two-week "time-out" to allow the government to improve its pandemic response.

The areas, which contribute more than two-thirds of the Philippines' economic output, used to be under the lenient general community quarantine, where most businesses and public transportation are allowed to operate.

"We expect the president to deliver a message to the people on August 17 and he will also announce the new classifications," Roque said at a press briefing.

"The MECQ in Metro Manila will end on August 18 so on the [17th], expect the president to announce the new classification in Metro Manila and nearby provinces," he added.

Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) already has recommendations on quarantine classifications except for Metro Manila and the four provinces that reverted to MECQ.

"So I think it is without prejudice that the classification for areas other than Metro Manila and the four provinces will be up to the 15th," the Palace spokesman said.

Metro Manila quarantine to be relaxed?

Roque said the nationwide critical care capacity is no longer in the danger zone. The government, Roque added, is even set to inaugurate a facility with a 250-bed capacity on August 17.

"One of the reasons why the IATF has deferred its decision on the classification of Metro Manila and nearby areas, because we are inaugurating the 250-bed capacity, it will change the critical care capacity of Metro Manila," the Palace spokesman said.

Roque said the capital region's case doubling rate is nine days while the requirement for an area to be downgraded to the most lenient MGCQ is 28 days.

MECQ extension 'unlikely'

Roque reiterated that the government is unlikely to extend the MECQ in Metro Manila and the four provinces unless Congress allocates a budget for emergency aid to vulnerable sectors.

"I’ve already said it’s unlikely unless Congress provides for aid...because the president said so," he said.

"I won't preempt the IATF but that's what the president said. Unless we find out that Bayanihan II will provide for aid, in which case why not? But that's the issue. We have to feed people who cannot go to work for the next two weeks," he added.

Duterte has said he could not afford to impose lockdowns because the government no longer has funds to finance aid programs for displaced workers.