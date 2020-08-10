CenterLaw, VERA files and Lyceum law profs assail anti-terrorism law

MANILA, Philippines — Rights lawyers, journalists, internet rights advocates and law professors on Monday trooped to the Supreme Court to join the legal fight against the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.
Center for International Law (CenterLaw) led the group of petitioners in asking the high court to issue a temporary restraining order to prohibit the government from implementing the law and strike down the entirety of Republic Act 11479 as unconstitutional.
CenterLaw is joined by Foundation for Media Alternatives, Democracy.Net.Ph, VERAFiles Inc. and Lyceum of the Philippines University College of Law in filing the petition.
This is the 27th constitutional challenge filed against the much feared law.
“By penalizing acts regardless of the stage of execution, the Anti-Terrorism Act criminalizes a whole range of actions beginning with expressions of thoughts, to association of persons, and to the very acts resulting in death, injury or damage, including ‘ordinary crimes’ under existing laws,” the group of petitioners said.
Penalizing possession of ‘objects’ or collecting ‘documents’ related to terrorism
Like previously filed petitions, the latest legal challenge attacked the vagueness and overbreadth of the law’s section defining terrorism. CenterLaw said that Sections 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 12 of the law are “repugnant to the Constitution fr transgressing the fundamental rights.”
Section 6, which penalizes Planning, Training, Preparing and Facilitating the Commission of Terrorism, “infringes on the right to freedom of speech by making mere possession of objects and collecting or making of documents as acts of terrorism,” the petitioners pointed out.
For journalists and rights defenders and advocates, they may gather in materials that “in some way deal with terrorism,” in line with their work. Lawyers and law professors too will encounter such materials.
A person in possession of Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo or of Karl Marx’s Communist Manifesto and Das Kapital may be punished under this section too, the petitioners said.
“The lack of definition as to what these objects and documents are under Section 6 makes it overly broad that it could include harmless literature or other documentary works which contain dissenting opinions, unpopular opinions, or minority opinions opposed to the opinions of the majority in society,” the plea read.
Duterte’s speech on NPA
The petitioners also urged the Court to take notice of President Rodrigo Duterte’s recent speech where he labelled the New Peoples Army as a terrorist organization because he “finally declared them to be one.”
This, CenterLaw said, “illustrates how the fatally-defective ATA can be recklessly misused to the damnation of the people and to the destruction of hallowed institutions that serve as our country’s safeguards against government abuses.”
The petitioners noted that the speech, on July 8, was not the first time that Duterte made a similar declaration. With the Anti-Terrorism Council composed of alter egos of the president, the speech may be deemed as “presidential policy binding.”
The ATC can authorize law enforcers to detain of a suspected terrorist of up to 24 days, without judicial charge.
“Considering the many problematic provisions of the Anti-Terror Act, all that the President needs to do is to label all his political critics as supporters, sympathizers or members of the NPA, and they could be proscribed as such by the ATC, and prosecuted under any number of permutations or combinations of imagined offenses under the provisions of the fatally-defective law,” the petition read.
“Not too long ago, it was a death warrant to be included in the Order of Battle targeting leftist groups and human rights defenders; in the past four years, it was being part of a drug list, and; now, with the assailed ATA, being tagged as a supporter, sympathizer, aid or abettor of terrorists and terror groups,” the petitioners added.
CenterLaw serves as legal counsel of kin of drug war victims that assailed the police's Oplan Tokhang also before the SC. Nearly three years later, the petition remains pending.
In assailing the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, the petitioners stressed: “Law could, and very well, becomes a twisted tool of twisted politics, under the assailed piece of rushed legislation."
President Rodrigo Duterte signed the Anti-Terrorism Law on July 3 despite opposition from rights groups and civil society groups that it could be used to stifle human rights.
A petition against the law has been filed at the Supreme Court and other groups are preparing pleadings of their own.
It is not the intention of the anti-terror bill to regulate social media, says Rep. Ruffy Biazon (Muntinlupa), co-author of the anti-terrorism bill that is now a law, on Twitter.
Biazon is reacting to a statement from the military that what it calls a "very, very good law" that is "comprehensive" be applied to social media.
The controversial Anti-Terrorism Law is now being challenged by more than a dozen petitioners at the Supreme Court as it is seen to have vague provisions allowing abuses against rights to free speech, due process and privacy.
SAKA (Sama-samang Artista para sa Kilusang Agraryo) holds "Traffic Jam", a mobile gig in protest of the anti-terrorism law on Friday morning.
Performers will play at six stops across Quezon City and Marikina starting in UP Area 2 and ending in front of the ABS-CBN compound.
"Among the performers are punk band The Exsenadors, folk-rock outfit Pinkmen, electronic artists Comrade Jones and Escuri, and the hip-hop musicians of Ogg," SAKA says in an advisory.
"Also playing is the Barangay Pesante Combo, made up of activists from SAKA, Sining na Naglilingkod sa Bayan (Sinagbayan), Unyon ng mga Manggagawa sa Agrikultura (UMA), and National Network of Agrarian Reform Advocates - Youth (NNARA-Youth), led by musician Alyana Cabral."
The mobile gig follows a series of "protest busking sessions" by Shirebound and Busking and the BP Combo last week.
Photo: SAKA release
Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, Movement Against Tyranny, Karapatan and other petitioners have filed — by email — a petition asking the Supreme Court to strike down Republic Act 11479, or the anti-terrrorism law, as unconstitutional.
Bayan and other activists from groups aligned with it have been tagged by government agencies and officials as "terrorists" even before the enactment of the law. Other activists and rights workers have also been harassed and killed.
"With the terror law already deemed effective, the petitioners are asking the High Court to stop the convening of the Anti-Terror Council and the exercise of its functions, to stop the drafting the of the IRR and the convening of the Joint Oversight Committee under Section 50 of the assailed law. The petitioners are asking the SC to strike down the entire law for being unconstitutional," they say in a press statement.
This is the latest in a string of petitions against the new law, which critics say can be abused and may be used to stifle dissent. Labor unionists who have filed petitions against the law say it can be used against organized labor.
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says the Anti-Terror Law will take effect on Saturday, or 15 days after its publication.
Guevarra apologizes for the earlier statement that the law will take effect on July 19.
"We’re just about to start drafting the IRR (implementing rules and regulations). We have to finish this in 90 days. The IRR will likewise have to be published when it is done," the Justice chief says.
Activists with the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines US chapter and the Malaya movement (Malaya: U.S. Movement Against Killings and Dictatorship in the Philippines) march in Washington DC to protest passage of the Anti-Terrrorism Law and call for its scrapping.
"We unite in solidarity with the Filipino people and vehemently condemn the passing of the law. We cannot overlook the influence of the United States in the push for the Anti-Terror Law, which in design mimics the increased state surveillance and state power modeled in the U.S. Patriot Act," says ICHRP-US spokesperson Drew Elizarde-Miller.
The protests are part of a global day of action against Duterte’s Anti-Terror law. More than 10 cities joined in the US-wide condemnation gatherings, ICHRP-US also says.
