Lim was known by his monicker ‘Dirty Harry’ due to his tough stance against crime.
STAR/File
Fred Lim, senator, mayor, tough cop, 90
Marc Jayson Cayabyab (The Philippine Star) - August 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila mayor Alfredo Lim passed away yesterday. He was 90.

Lim’s grandson, Paul dela Cruz, posted on Facebook a touching tribute to Lim, recounting his last moments with the late mayor.

“I miss you and think of you every time I drive my car, because of our moments together driving. You are the most important person in my life. Goodbye and thank you so much, lolo,” Dela Cruz said.

The cause of his death has yet to be confirmed but on Friday, his chief of staff Ric de Guzman said Lim was confined at an undisclosed hospital due to COVID-19.

Lim was known by his monicker “Dirty Harry” due to his tough stance against crime owing to his background in the police force and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

He was director of the Western Police District, now Manila Police District, and superintendent of the Philippine National Police Academy from 1984 to 1985. He served as NBI director from 1989 to 1992.

Lim was mayor of Manila from 1992 to 1998 and from 2007 to 2013.

When he was Manila mayor, he was known for carrying out swift justice and discipline, like ordering jaywalkers and anti-smoking violators to be caged on the side of the street for hours. He also ordered the closure of bars, nightclubs and massage parlors.

He ran an unsuccessful bid for president in 1998 against his political rival Joseph Estrada, who won.

He was appointed by Estrada to his Cabinet as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Lim was elected senator in 2004 but stepped down in 2007 to run for Manila mayor. He lost to Estrada in the mayoralty race in 2013.

He joined the Manila mayoralty race in 2019 against Estrada, but both lost to then vice mayor Isko Moreno. – Rey Galupo

ALFREDO LIM
