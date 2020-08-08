PHILSTAR VIDEOS
President Rodrigo Duterte is seen in this file photo.
Presidential Photo/King Rodriguez
SWS: Half of Filipinos think publishing anything critical of Duterte admin is dangerous
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - August 8, 2020 - 10:29am

MANILA, Philippines — At least half of adult Filipinos agree that it is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the Duterte administration, according to the results of a Social Weather Stations survey released Friday.

Based on a mobile phone survey conducted between July 3 to 6, a total of 51% of respondents agree with the statement, "It is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the administration, even if it is the truth."

Of which correctly rounded, 23% strongly agree and 27% somewhat agree.

Meanwhile, 30% disagree and another 18% said they are undecided.

This gave an overall net agreement score of +21 (percent who agree minus percent who disagree), which is classified as moderate.

The SWS also reported a stronger net agreement among those who say Congress’ non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise is a major blow to press freedom, those who live in Mindanao and the Visayas and among the less educated.

A total of 1,555 adult Filipinos participated nationwide in the SWS survey through mobile phone and computer-assisted telephone interviewing, including 306 in Metro Manila, 451 in the rest of Luzon, 388 in the Visayas and 410 in Mindanao. 

Sampling error margins were reported at ±2% for national percentages, ±6% for Metro Manila, ±5 for Balance Luzon, ±5% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao.

This came as more human rights defenders and civil society groups ask the Supreme Court to nullify the much-feared Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020.

RODRIGO DUTERTE SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS SWS
