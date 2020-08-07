PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This undated photo shows Chinese survey vessel Xiang Yang Hong 9. Another ship of this type, Xiang Yang Hong 15, was recently tracked in Philippine exclusive economic zone near Recto Bank. These types of ships are used for oceanographic survey.
Wikimedia Commons/Boloomo
Locsin orders check on Chinese survey ship near Recto Bank
Patricia Lourdes Viray (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on Friday ordered a check on the reported presence of a Chinese survey vessel near Recto or Reed Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

Citing data from ship tracking intelligence MarineTraffic, Twitter user @JAVAPRINCE4 posted photos of the track of Chinese survey ship Xiang Yang Hong 4.

According to MarineTraffic, the Chinese research ship departed Guangzhou, China on July 22 and arrived in the area of Recto Bank on August 6.

 

 

In response to this, Locsin asked the DFA Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs to look into the reported presence of the Chinese vessel in Philippine exclusive economic zone.

"I know there was permission for a US survey ship, then a French one though I can't remember when that was from the undiminishing pile of sheets on my table," Locsin tweeted Friday morning.

"What I know is there's very little interest in marine surveys of [South China Sea] by Western outfits; they don't think much of the prospects in our neck of the woods," he added.

 

 

Around the same time last year, President Rodrigo Duterte banned foreign marine survey ships in the Philippine exclusive economic zone following several reports of Chinese survey ships entering the country's waters.

The Duterte administration warned that it will enforce an "unfriendly" response against foreign vessels passing through Philippine territorial waters.

Then presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said all foreign vessels passing through the country's territorial waters must get clearance from the government in advance of actual passage.

CHINA MARINE SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH RECTO BANK SOUTH CHINA SEA TEODORO LOCSIN JR. WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
ABS-CBN franchise denial linked to House speakership
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
Does the rejection of the ABS-CBN franchise renewal have something to do with the scheduled change of leadership in the House...
Headlines
fbfb
Airline passengers must also wear face shields
By Rudy Santos | 12 hours ago
All international and domestic passengers will be required to wear face shields aside from face masks starting Aug. 15 following...
Headlines
fbfb
2 broadcast firms get 25-year franchise extension
By Alexis Romero | 1 day ago
President Duterte has signed laws granting a 25-year extension to the franchises of two broadcasting firms weeks after a House...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth Vice President resigns amid corruption mess
By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
A ranking official of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. has resigned amid a legislative investigation into allegations...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid PhilHealth scandal, Duterte urged to fulfill past promise not to tolerate 'whiff of corruption'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 18 hours ago
As controversy continues to surround PhilHealth's chief and and other top officials, Sen. Ping Lacson on Thursday said he...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Citing long struggle to self-determination, indigenous, Moro peoples assail anti-terror law
By Kristine Joy Patag | 22 minutes ago
Citing their long struggle to self-determination that may be further endangered with the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Locsin, Pompeo discuss US policy shift in South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 hour ago
The US Department of State said Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talked...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Injured Filipinos in Beirut blasts climbs to 31, deaths rise to 4 — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday announced that it has logged additional deaths and injuries among Filipinos who...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Philippines economy crash-lands into recession
By Czeriza Valencia | 12 hours ago
The country plunged into a recession in the second quarter of the year, with output contracting by a record 16.5 percent after...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
DOF chief: Bayanihan 2 must be affordable
By Mary Grace Padin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Finance said yesterday it will study if the government can include in the Bayanihan 2 bill additional cash...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with