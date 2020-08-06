PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar at a press briefing.
Presidential photo/Ace Morandante
Active COVID-19 cases in PCOO rise to 72
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - August 6, 2020 - 5:39pm

MANILA, Philippines — The number of active coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases in the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies has risen to 72.

The National Printing Office has the most number of infections with 32 followed by PCOO with 24, data released by Presidential Communications Assistant Secretary Jusan Vincent Arcena Thursday showed.

The APO production unit has nine active cases while People's Television (PTV) network has five. The Philippine Information Agency (PIA) and the Radio Television Malacañang (RTVM) have one active case each.

A total of 15 employees of PCOO and its attached agencies have recovered from the disease. Six of the persons who recovered are working for PCOO while four are connected with the PIA. The RTVM logged two recoveries while the Bureau of Broadcast Services, APO and PTV have one each. One employee each from PCOO, APO and PTV have died from COVID-19.

Overall, the PCOO and its attached agencies have logged a total of 90 infections, including recoveries and deaths.

The PCOO has undertaken precautionary measures to contain the virus including the suspension of work in its offices at the New Executive Building in the Malacañang complex. The NPO and RTVM have also closed their offices to conduct tests and disinfections and to allow its employees to undergo quarantine.

PTV has also decided to limit live programs from August 3 to 10.

"We continue to take proactive measures to address the situation as our office immediately conducted another batch of testing and contact tracing of the primary and secondary contacts of those newly infected among our staff," PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said in a statement.  

"We will also continue our assistance and support to the family of those who have been infected by COVID-19, in the same way that we ensure the safety of all our personnel against the virus," he added.

Andanar said PCOO response teams continue to coordinate all of the agency's efforts on contact tracing, testing, monitoring and isolation.

"Rest assured that the delivery of essential and timely information to the Filipino public will continue despite the unfortunate circumstance we are facing," Andanar said.

"As work at the New Executive Building remains suspended, PCOO continues to adopt a work-from-home arrangement in order to fulfill its obligations and mandate to the Filipino people," he added.

2019 N-COV NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATIONS AND OPERATIONS OFFICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
2 Pinoys dead, 8 hurt in Beirut
By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Two Filipina household service workers were killed, eight others were injured while two Filipinos were reported missing after...
Headlines
fbfb
2 broadcast firms get 25-year franchise extension
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Duterte has signed laws granting a 25-year extension to the franchises of two broadcasting firms weeks after a House...
Headlines
fbfb
PhilHealth chief denies P15 billion corruption allegations
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
"[PhilHealth] categorically denies in strongest terms that its senior officials have 'pocketed' some P15 billion," a statement...
Headlines
fbfb
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 6 days ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Common areas in workplaces 'vulnerable' areas for virus transmission — Galvez
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 6 hours ago
Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. identified canteens and smoking areas as “source of contamination.”
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Command center opened to monitor hospital capacity, assist in referral of COVID-19 patients
1 hour ago
The government’s coronavirus task force opened a central command center at the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Amid PhilHealth scandal, Duterte urged to fulfill past promise not to tolerate 'whiff of corruption'
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
As controversy continues to surround PhilHealth's chief and and other top officials, Sen. Ping Lacson on Thursday said he...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Palace concerned by sharper than expected drop in GDP
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
"Our resolve to recover at the soonest possible, however, remains strong. Ingat buhay para sa hanapbuhay is our battlecry,"...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
With 119,460 infections, Philippines overtakes Indonesia for most COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
(Updated 5:09 p.m.) The number of cases has grown exponentially since the government eased movement restrictions in June....
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
13 seafarers caught in Beirut blast now safe and accounted for — DFA
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 3 hours ago
They were earlier reported missing but the DFA on Thursday said that the Philippine Embassy in Beirut "has ascertained the...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with