PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
This July 31, 2020 photo shows a disinfection of an office.
The STAR/Edd Gumban
Coronavirus cases in Philippines cross 93,000 as deaths hit 2,023
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 4:59 p.m.) — The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in the Philippines rose to 93,354—a dire milestone—after over 4,000 additional cases were added to the national tally Friday.

The Department of Health reported 4,063 new cases—the country's highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases. The day before, 3,954 additional cases were logged.

Metro Manila was the source of around 56% of the newly-announced cases. It was followed by Cebu province with 654 cases, Laguna with 200, Rizal with 123 and Cavite with 117.

The number of active cases stood at 26,153—87.8% of which are mild cases.

The department also registered 165 additional recoveries, which brought the total number of COVID-19 survivors to 65,178.

Philippines’ recovery count leapt Thursday after the DOH reported record-high 38,089 recoveries. Such big increase was due to the department’s data reconciliation efforts with local governments and the re-tagging of mild and asymptomatic patients as recovered 14 days from the date they had their symptoms or from the date their specimens were collected if they do not have symptoms.

Total recoveries accounted for around 70% of the nation’s confirmed cases. 

But the death toll reached 2,023 with 40 more people succumbing to the illness.

The DOH said it had removed 83 duplicates from the total case count. Of these, 42 recovered cases had been also removed. 

The country has so far tested 1.37 individuals for the coronavirus. 

Metro Manila stays under GCQ

In a delayed broadcast aired Friday morning, President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine despite spike in coronavirus cases until August 15.

Other areas that will be under GCQ until mid-August include:

  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Talisay City
  • Minglanilla in Cebu province
  • Consolacion in Cebu province
  • Zamboanga City

Meanwhile, the rest of the Philippines will be under modified general community quarantine.

Duterte, who is pinning his hopes on coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms, said he is hoping the country will return to normal by December.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 673,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, with nearly 17.30 million infected.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fugitive cult leader Ecleo nabbed
By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
On the run for more than eight years, Ruben Ecleo Jr. said he had grown tired of the fugitive life.
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines sees biggest rise in COVID-19 cases, recoveries as tally reaches 89,374
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 23 hours ago
The Philippines registered record-high additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and recoveries on Thursday, sending...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
4 days ago
Headlines
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 18 hours ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace open to special audit of COVID-19 funds
By Alexis Romero | 21 hours ago
"The president and Malacañang is not hiding anything," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
47 minutes ago
'Gasoline is not disinfectant,' chemists say after Duterte remark
47 minutes ago
Filipino chemists warned Filipinos against using gasoline as a disinfectant.
Headlines
fbfb
2 hours ago
DOH: Philippines’ policy on recovered patients backed by science, done in other countries
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 2 hours ago
The country’s recovery policy requires a patient to be “clinically recovered”—or resolving symptoms...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
Filipinos divided on returning to work if lockdown were to end —survey
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
As the government relentlessly pushes for the reopening of the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a national survey has found...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
Duterte: Poor Filipinos first-takers of COVID-19 vaccine once available
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
Duterte, who is pinning hopes on coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firms, asked the public for patients,...
Headlines
fbfb
7 hours ago
DepEd: Public schools in over 300 districts have conducted dry runs for blended learning
7 hours ago
"We can definitely start on August 24 with our blended learning approach. For months now, we have been conducting dry runs...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with