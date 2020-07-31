PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A resident rides her bicycle past armed soldiers along a street in Navotas in suburban Manila on July 16, 2020, after the local government reimposed a lockdown in the city due to increased COVID-19 infections.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
GCQ over Metro Manila extended
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 31, 2020 - 9:34am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:04 a.m.) — Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, will remain under general community quarantine despite spike in infections that is straining the metropolis’ health system.

In a delayed broadcast aired Friday morning. President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila—home to more than 12 million people—will retain its quarantine status starting August 1.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque previously said that Metro Manila may be placed under stricter quarantine if the forecast of University of the Philippines of 85,000 cases by end-July is realized. To date, COVID-19 has sickened 89,374 people in the Philippines, with1,983 deaths.

The surge in cases is overwhelming hospitals in the capital region, with beds dedicated to COVID-19 cases reaching “danger zone.”

Cebu City in Central Visayas, meanwhile, will shift to looser general community quarantine from modified enhanced community quarantine. The city was reverted to enhanced community quarantine on June 15.

Other areas that will be under GCQ until mid-August include:

  • Bulacan
  • Cavite
  • Laguna
  • Rizal
  • Cebu City
  • Lapu-Lapu City
  • Mandaue City
  • Talisay City
  • Minglanilla in Cebu province
  • Consolacion in Cebu province
  • Zamboanga City

The rest of the Philippines will be under modified general community quarantine.

“Tiis tiis muna kayo (Endure a little more),” Duterte said. 

The president also asked the public to observe health precautions. 

“Konting ingat lang (Be carefeul). Do not mix together and observe distance rule,” he said. 

Duterte, who is pinning his hopes on a coronavirus vaccine, earlier said in his speech that he is hoping the country will be back to normal by December. 

But while laboratories across the world are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organization said COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be expected until early 2021.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees biggest rise in COVID-19 cases, recoveries as tally reaches 89,374
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 15 hours ago
The Philippines registered record-high additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and recoveries on Thursday, sending...
Headlines
fbfb
Fugitive cult leader Ecleo nabbed
By Ghio Ong | 10 hours ago
On the run for more than eight years, Ruben Ecleo Jr. said he had grown tired of the fugitive life.
Headlines
fbfb
DOST chief highest paid Cabinet member
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 10 hours ago
Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña had the fattest paycheck among members of President Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin's 'irresponsible' tweet provokes Malaysia to summon Philippine ambassador
1 day ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. committed another diplomatic faux pas on Twitter, inciting a foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin summons Malaysian envoy
By Pia Lee-Brago | 10 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has summoned Malaysia’s top diplomat in Manila after the Foreign Ministry...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
10 hours ago
Government pandemic plan now in ‘critical’ phase
By Alexis Romero | 10 hours ago
The government’s pandemic action plan is now in its “critical” phase, requiring “aggressive”...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Holiday today for Eid’l Adha
By Mayen Jaymalin | 10 hours ago
President Duterte has declared July 31 a regular holiday to allow Muslims to observe Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sa...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Philippines may face sanctions for death penalty – CHR
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
An official of the Commission on Human Rights has warned the government of possible sanctions from the international community...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Parents prefer modular learning
By Janvic Mateo | 10 hours ago
More parents prefer education through printed or digital modules instead of online-based and other distance learning modalities,...
Headlines
fbfb
10 hours ago
Government to open 22 facilities for mild COVID-19 cases
By Jose Rodel Clapano | 10 hours ago
The government will open 22 mega quarantine facilities for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in the National Capital...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with