GCQ over Metro Manila extended

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:04 a.m.) — Metro Manila, the epicenter of the nation’s coronavirus outbreak, will remain under general community quarantine despite spike in infections that is straining the metropolis’ health system.

In a delayed broadcast aired Friday morning. President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila—home to more than 12 million people—will retain its quarantine status starting August 1.

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque previously said that Metro Manila may be placed under stricter quarantine if the forecast of University of the Philippines of 85,000 cases by end-July is realized. To date, COVID-19 has sickened 89,374 people in the Philippines, with1,983 deaths.

The surge in cases is overwhelming hospitals in the capital region, with beds dedicated to COVID-19 cases reaching “danger zone.”

Cebu City in Central Visayas, meanwhile, will shift to looser general community quarantine from modified enhanced community quarantine. The city was reverted to enhanced community quarantine on June 15.

Other areas that will be under GCQ until mid-August include:

Bulacan

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Talisay City

Minglanilla in Cebu province

Consolacion in Cebu province

Zamboanga City

The rest of the Philippines will be under modified general community quarantine.

“Tiis tiis muna kayo (Endure a little more),” Duterte said.

The president also asked the public to observe health precautions.

“Konting ingat lang (Be carefeul). Do not mix together and observe distance rule,” he said.

Duterte, who is pinning his hopes on a coronavirus vaccine, earlier said in his speech that he is hoping the country will be back to normal by December.

But while laboratories across the world are racing to develop a coronavirus vaccine, the World Health Organization said COVID-19 vaccinations cannot be expected until early 2021.