PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Darwin Dormitorio died on Sept. 18, 2019 due to injuries he suffered from hazing.
Facebook/Darwin Dormitorio
Transfer of cadets to city jail over Dormitorio fatal hazing case ordered
(Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 5:48pm

MANILA, Philippine — A Baguio court ordered the transfer of three Philippine Military Academy cadets who are facing criminal charges over the fatal hazing of Cadet 4th Class Darwin Dormitorio in 2019 to its city jail.

Baguio Regional Trial Court Branch 5 ordered that Cadet Third Class (3CL) Shalimar Imperial Jr., 3CL Felix Lumbag Jr. and 3CL Julius Carlo Tadena “be detained at the Baguio City Jail” as the court resolves the Armed Forces of the Philippine’s motion to retain their custody.

The PMA holds custody over Imperial, Lumbag and Tadena while they undergo court-martial trial over administrative cases they also face.

READ: 7 PMA cadets face court martial over hazing death

The prosecution is due to file a Rejoinder on the AFP’s Reply. After the submission, the motion is considered submitted for resolution.

Imperial and Lumbag are facing murder charge over Dormitorio’s fatal hazing, while Tadena was indicted on a violation of the anti-hazing law and less serious physical injuries.

No bail was recommended for the three PMA cadets.

Earlier in July, the court also issued a warrant for the arrest of Capt. Flor Apple Apostol, Maj. Maria Ofelia Beloy and Lt. Col. Ceasar Candelaria, who also face murder charges over their “gross failure to provide adequate medical care to Dormitorio” which caused his death.

Apostol and Beloy are PMA doctors while Candelaria was commanding officer of the PMA hospital. The court set their bail at P200,000.

Dormitorio, a 20-year-old cadet from Cagayan de Oro, died due to hazing on Sept. 18, 2019. He was considered the first casualty of hazing after the tougher anti-hazing law was signed last year. — Kristine Joy Patag

DARWIN DORMITORIO HAZING PHILIPPINE MILITARY ACADEMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Locsin's 'irresponsible' tweet provokes Malaysia to summon Philippine ambassador
21 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro "Teddy Boy" Locsin Jr. committed another diplomatic faux pas on Twitter, inciting a foreign...
Headlines
fbfb
Locsin summons Malaysian envoy over Sabah Twitter spat
9 hours ago
Earlier this week, Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. tweeted that "Sabah is not in Malaysia" when the US Embassy...
Headlines
fbfb
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
US senators ask Pompeo: What is Washington’s response to ‘gross’ human rights abuses in Philippines?
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a letter addressed to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the Democratic senators also sought to know how the government of...
Headlines
fbfb
Palace declares Eid al-Adha on July 31 a holiday
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Eid al-Adha, also called the "Festival of Sacrifice", is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each ye...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
21 minutes ago
Philippines sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases, recoveries as tally reaches 89,374
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 21 minutes ago
The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 667,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, with nearly...
Headlines
fbfb
24 minutes ago
UN report: 'Weak' Philippine healthcare system lacks nurses, hospital beds
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 24 minutes ago
“More than half of the subregion’s countries are vulnerable because of weak health systems, including Myanmar,...
Headlines
fbfb
30 minutes ago
Cult leader Ruben Ecleo Jr arrested in Pampanga after years in hiding
30 minutes ago
Police Gen. Archie Gamboa, the chief of the Philippine National Police, added that Ecleo’s arrest should send the...
Headlines
fbfb
35 minutes ago
Task force to mobilize cops to 'identify, monitor' residents on home quarantine
By Franco Luna | 35 minutes ago
“The designation of QRS, or the PNP’s COVID Focal Persons, in every barangay in the country will help strengthen...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Recto to government: Regularize, promote medical frontliners now
1 hour ago
"Pandemic or not, they deserve to be bumped up the pay scale," Recto said.
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with