Photo shows the Department of Foreign Affairs main building along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City.
Released/DFA
DFA reopens Roxas Boulevard office after safety check
(Philstar.com) - July 30, 2020 - 5:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Thursday reopened its main office along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City after conducting an assessment of its public health and safety measures.

The department temporarily closed its headquarters on Tuesday to carry out the evaluation.

"The [DFA] wishes to inform the public that its main building...will reopen beginning Thursday, 30 July, after the department’s review of public health and safety measures currently in place and the adoption of additional measures for the protection of its personnel," it said in a press release.

The department also advised the public to consult its website and social media accounts for updates.

— Bella Perez-Rubio

