PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Inmates gather at the maximum security compound of the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa following clearing operations on October 28, 2019.
The STAR/Ernie Peñaredondo
SC orders transfer of convicts to BuCor facilities suspended
Kristine Joy Patag (Philstar.com) - July 29, 2020 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Supreme Court ordered Philippine courts to temporarily suspend the transfer of convicts to Bureau of Corrections facilities, from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

In a one-page order on Wednesday, Court Administrator Midas Marquez ordered the suspension of courts' issuance of commitment orders from BJMP jail units to the BuCor from July 29 to August 31.

“All convicted PDLs (Persons Deprived of Liberty) who should have otherwise been committed to the BuCor shall in the meantime remain and be committed in the BJMP jail units,” Marquez added.

BJMP operates jails and holds jurisdiction over people awaiting or undergoing investigation or trial, those waiting to be transferred to Bureau of Corrections-run penitentiaries, and over "violent mentally ill person who endangers themselves."

The BuCor meanwhile manages prisons and penal facilities that house persons convicted by courts to serve their sentences.

This latest order from the SC was an action on the letter of BuCor Director General Gerald Bantag who requested the temporary suspension of commitment order issuances “to prevent the further contamination of COVID-19 among [Persons Deprived of Liberty].”

Bantag also said his request was to “minimize the movement of PDL from BJMP to Bureau of Corrections.”

This comes amid a National Bureau of Investigation-led probe into circumstances surrounding the deaths of nine high-profile inmates at the New Bilibid Prison.

The circular also comes a week after Marquez directed court trial judges to order the detention of newly-arrested PLDs to local Philippine National Police units, as a response to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s request.

The SC order came just as the police said that while their detention cells can still accommodate PDLs, this is “with barely enough capacity.”

President Rodrigo Duterte last week said there won’t be any letup in arresting people, even those who are not wearing masks in public—to which Año readily assured of the police’s commitment to carry out the order.

Latest data available from BJMP showed that as of June 11, 745 of their detainees contracted the deadly coronavirus.

The corrections bureau meanwhile said that as of July 15, 343 inmates from the New Bilibid Prison and the Correctional Institution for Women contracted the coronavirus. Of these, 21 inmates, including nine high-profile convicts, died.

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS BUREAU OF JAIL MANAGEMENT AND PENOLOGY NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 things Duterte was expected to discuss at his fifth SONA (but didn't)
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
The nation witnessed the president threatening telecoms, hitting back at his critics, expressing apprehension in asserting...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
2 days ago
Headlines
Australia backs US, affirms Philippines' South China Sea arbitral win
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 8 hours ago
"In line with the 2016 decision of the Arbitral Tribunal, they affirmed that Beijing's maritime claims are not valid under...
Headlines
fbfb
Philippines 'deadliest' country for land, environmental defenders in Asia
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
Farmers, indigenous leaders and government workers tasked with protecting the environment were among the victims.
Headlines
fbfb
Malacañang promises 'major changes' in COVID-19 response
5 hours ago
The COVID-19 task force spokesman was unwilling to divulge if, or how, lockdown restrictions might be changed come August,...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
30 minutes ago
Palace admits Philippines won't beat UP prediction
By Alexis Romero | 30 minutes ago
There will be no declaration of victory for Malacañang this time as it admitted that the Philippines won't beat a University...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
SC orders transfer of convicts to BuCor facilities suspended
By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court ordered Philippine courts to temporarily suspend transfer of convicts to Bureau of Corrections facilities,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Media critic to ABS-CBN: Why offer facilities to government after 'savaging' at House?
1 hour ago
“It seems that ABS-CBN has a poor appreciation of meekness as a virtue and now it is even offering or agreeing in any...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
'Influencers' bring opposition to anti-terrorism law from social media to Supreme Court
By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
Known internet personalities and influencers are taking their opposition to the anti-terrorism law outside their social media...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Duterte to announce new community quarantine classifications on July 30
3 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte will announce new community quarantine classifications on Thursday, July 30, his spokesman Harry...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with