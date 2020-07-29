PHILSTAR VIDEOS
Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte lauded the offer made by ABS-CBN for the government to use its transmission network for airing educational programs as part of the Department of Education blended learning format while the nation continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lawmakers welcome ABS-CBN offer
Edu Punay (The Philippine Star) - July 29, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lawmakers yesterday welcomed the possible partnership of the government and ABS-CBN for the broadcast of educational materials in the implementation of the distant learning program for the upcoming school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Deputy Speaker and Camarines Sur Rep. LRay Villafuerte lauded the offer made by ABS-CBN for the government to use its transmission network for airing educational programs as part of the Department of Education (DepEd)’s blended learning format while the nation continues to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

Villafuerte suggested that ABS-CBN’s offer should be examined by the new inter-agency group that President Duterte has just formed to craft an integrated program on harnessing broadcast frequencies available to the state in the switch to e-learning amid the pandemic.

“The new inter-agency panel announced by President Duterte in his 5th SONA (State of the Nation Address) should explore ABS-CBN’s offer, given that the network’s extensive nationwide reach on the back of its television and radio facilities across the country would give a big boost to the Chief Executive’s push for e-learning or distance education in lieu of face-to-face classroom teaching until such time that a vaccine or cure for COVID-19 has been developed and is available to the public,” Villafuerte explained.

Two other lawmakers, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman and Parañaque City Rep. Joy Tambunting, also supported the proposal.

“That is the call of ABS-CBN (to allow the government to use its facilities),” Lagman said.

“Yes, I support that,” added Tambunting.

Villafuerte, who made the proposal to use ABS-CBN facilities for the distant learning program, issued the statement after the network offered its transmission network following rejection of its franchise renewal application by the House legislative franchises committee last July 10.

“We are offering the use of our transmission network to broadcast educational programs all over the country. We hope to help the government continuously educate students nationwide despite the limitations brought about by the pandemic,” ABS-CBN said in the statement.

The broadcast network has produced ready-to-air educational lessons aired on its Knowledge Channel in consultation with the DepEd.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque maintained yesterday that President Duterte did not influence the members of the House of Representatives who rejected the renewal of the franchise of ABS-CBN.

“He was neutral on the House vote. But he has personal views that he shared with the public. But he did not interfere in the House vote,” Roque said during a press briefing yesterday.

Roque defended the President a day after Duterte again declared he was a “victim of the Lopezes during the 2016 elections.”

He said Duterte remains “neutral” on the TV network’s franchise, adding it respects the separation of powers between the two co-equal branches of government.

“The President said he has forgiven the acts committed against his person and his family. But despite that, he still has a personal stance,” Roque said.

According to Roque, the Chief Executive did not interfere in the House vote and he kept silent while Congress deliberated on the franchise. — Christina Mendez

