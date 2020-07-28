PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 27, 2020, photo, Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri attends the resumption of the 18th Congress' regular session.
Released/Senate of the Philippines
Zubiri cleared of COVID-19 after confirmatory test
(Philstar.com) - July 28, 2020 - 11:56am

MANILA, Philippines — After testing positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri took a confirmatory test and on Tuesday announced that he was cleared of the disease.

Zubiri originally contracted the virus in March and announced his recovery in April.

"What the infectious disease experts told us is that the DOH results yesterday possibly detected remnants of dead virus cells which is a common occurrence with recovered patients," he said.

He added that the polymerase chain reaction machines of the Philippine Red Cross are "state of the art and can detect live RNA and differentiate it from the dead pieces of the cells."

"This means that a recovered patient is no longer contagious and is safe while they still have antibodies," Zubiri said in Filipino.

The senate majority leader Monday attended the reopening of the 18th Congress' regular session along with 16 other senators who were physically present.

However, he stayed home for the president's State of the Nation Address later in the day after receiving his initial test results

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian also chose to stay home as he had come into contact with Zubiri over lunch. — Bella Perez-Rubio

2020 SONA COVID-19 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte blasts Drilon: You’re a hypocrite
By Christina Mendez | 12 hours ago
President Duterte called Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon a “hypocrite” for pushing the passage of the anti-dynasty...
Headlines
fbfb
Zubiri positive for COVID-19 anew
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
The Senator was present during the the 2nd Regular Session of the 18th Congress where he led the reopening of the Senate with...
Headlines
fbfb
Opposition slams stand on South China Sea, death penalty
By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
Members of the opposition slammed yesterday President Duterte’s call to revive the death penalty and his statement that...
Headlines
fbfb
‘Let us not despair’
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Reassuring a nation in anguish amid a raging pandemic, President Duterte yesterday said, “Let us not despair,”...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Police say SONA protests ‘generally peaceful’
By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
Protest actions during President Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address were generally peaceful despite the arrest...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
No more queues: Duterte wants paperless government transactions
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
As thousands of Filipinos turn to online banking and cashless transactions under a so-called new normal, President Duterte...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Key House leader, 13 others test positive for COVID-19
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
A key leader of the House of Representatives and 13 others have tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing reverse transcription-polymerase...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
Senate to prioritize economic recovery bills
By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
The Senate will prioritize the passage of measures aimed at fighting the spread of COVID-19, assisting the distressed and...
Headlines
fbfb
12 hours ago
House leadership asked to allow plenary vote on ABS-CBN
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The House leadership was asked yesterday to allow the proposed plenary deliberations on the franchise renewal application...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with