Actress Mae Paner, also known as Juana Change, came to the protest along University Avenue in UP Diliman dressed as presidential spokesman Harry Roque when he previously frolicked with dolphins in Subic despite quarantine measures.
The STAR/Boy Santos
Rallyists gather at UP Diliman for 'SONAgkaisa' protest
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 1:17pm

MANILA, Philippines — Various groups converged at the University of the Philippines campus in Diliman to stage a protest action Monday hours before President Rodrigo Duterte’s penultimate State of the Nation Address.

The city government of Quezon City prohibited public protests on the day of Duterte’s SONA, in line with the government’s restrictions on mass gatherings. Demonstrations, however, are allowed inside UP Diliman.

Groups from the sectors of health, labor, education, transport and youth participated in the protest action dubbed as “SONAgkaisa” to voice their criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, the denial of a legislative franchise for media giant ABS-CBN and the enactment of the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to infringe on people’s fundamental rights.

Protesters strictly adhered to minimum health standards such as observing physical distancing and wearing of face coverings. 

Maristela Abenojar, president of Filipino Nurses United, said the worsening COVID-19 pandemic in the country illustrates the neglect of the Duterte administration.

“Umabot na sa 80,448 [cases] at umabot na sa kulang isang libo ang namatay sa sakit na ito ngunit wala pa ring konkretong porgrama ang Department of Health at Inter-agency Task Force. Malayo pa sa katotohanan ang flattening of the curve,” Abenojar said as she called on the government to prioritize the health sector.

Ruben Baylon, deputy secretary-general of transport group PISTON, appealed to the government to allow all traditional jeepneys to return on the road.

“Kami sa sektor ng transportasyon ay ginutom ng halos apat na buwan, wala man lang ayuda. Nag-protesta at kinulong. Yan ang tugon ng gobyernong Duterte sa humihingi lamang na makabalik pasada,” Baylon said.

Police earlier arrested members of PISTON who were on their way to “SONAgkaisa” protest action at UP Diliman for allegedly violating the rule banning traditional jeepneys on Metro Manila roads. They were brought to Camp Karingal where charges are being prepared against them.

Youth groups, meanwhile, expressed concern on the plights of students who will be left behind as the country's education system shifts to blended mode. 

“Handa sila sa milyon milyong mag-dadrop out, handa sila sa daan daang paaaralan na magsasara kaya marami ang mawawalan ng kanilang karapatan sa dekalidad at abot kayang edukasyon,” Raoul Manuel, president of National Union of Students of the Philippines, said. 

Duterte will address a nation that is grappling with the impacts of a worsening health crisis and battered economy. He is expected to unveil measures to revive the country's roadmap to recovery. —  Gaea Katreena Cabico

