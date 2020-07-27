PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Thousands of locally stranded individuals, who are beneficiaries of the second batch of the Hatid Tulong program, are surrounded by their belongings as they spend the night on the bleachers of the baseball stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on Friday,July 24..
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19
(Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 11:34am

MANILA, Philippines — Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last weekend are suspected to have COVID-19, amid concerns of failure to impose physical distancing in the venue.

In an interview with ANC on Monday morning, Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said out of the nearly 4,000 of the LSIs, “eight to nine persons were tested positive of the rapid tests.”

Encabo, lead convenor of the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program, also said that those who tested positive were immediately isolated and administered a confirmatory swab test.

If the individual tested positive, he or she will be brought to an isolation facility. If negative on the confirmatory test, they will be allowed to travel back home.

The Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday that they assigned 25 of their medical technologists to administer rapid COVID-19 tests to the LSISs. Encabo said they have eight stations, manned by doctors, nurses and medical technologists for the stranded individuals.

Those who have had close interaction with them were also recorded and the local government units where they will be sent off are notified, Encabo said. They will also be subjected to a confirmatory swab test and undergo 14-day quarantine, he added.

Thousands of Filipinos wanting to go back to their home provinces availed of the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was converted into a venue to house the LSIs while they waited for their transport back home. Photos of the LSIs cramped at the stadium’s bleachers, making it impossible to observe physical distancing, made rounds last weekend.

‘It’s the lesser evil’

Encabo admitted that they had to choose the “lesser evil” when they brought the thousands of LSIs  inside the stadium. He said the Technical Working Group decided to transfer the LSIs inside the stadium when they noticed that they had to queue under the sun and heavy rains were about to fall.

“Since we saw it, we cannot just take it lightly in our part... The moment we noticed that the rain is about to fall, we invited them inside the stadium t take refuge and shelter,” Encabo said.

“Because of unavoidable circumstances, it’s a decision of choosing lesser evil and we really have to give them the shelter and temporary refuge,” he added.

“That’s the least that we could do, somehow that’s the best that we could offer because we have to protect these LSIs on the heavy downpour and at the same time he intense heat of the sun while waiting outside,” Encabo also said.

He however said that hours after the stranded individuals were invited inside the stadium, they transferred some of them to the other stadium so physical distancing may be observed.

Encabo said 3,600 LSIs were brought home on Sunday, and they aim to transport thousand others on Monday. — Kristine Joy Patag

LSI NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 25, 2020 - 12:57pm

Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.

Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas

July 25, 2020 - 12:57pm

The main office of the Bureau of Immigrations will be closed temporarily on July 27 and 28 "as a precautionary measure" against COVID-19, according to a document acquired by Philstar.com.

The closure was prompted by "the increasing number of employees who tested positive in the rapid antibody-based tests and swab tests."

The note, submitted by Deputy Commissioner Aldrin Alegre and approved by Commissioner Jaime Morente, also recommended monthly rapid tests all immigration employees.

July 21, 2020 - 10:23am

The Presidential Communications Operations Office will suspend its work on July 21 as safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

In a bulletin, the PCOO Undersecretary Marvin Gatpayat said the New Executive Building at Malacañang Palace Compound will be disinfected and swab testing will be conducted for primary and secondary contacts.

The PCOO will resume work on July 27 in time for President Rodrigo Duterte's fifth State of the Nation Address.

July 20, 2020 - 9:22am

St. Luke's Medical Center on Monday announces that both of its hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) have reached full capacity in all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.

The hospital says its critical care beds in the emergency room, as well as COVID-19 wards in both hospitals, are also full.

"In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being," SLMC says in a statement.

July 15, 2020 - 11:18pm

Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.

He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.

July 15, 2020 - 6:47pm

Government should enter service contracting with public transportation operators to provide more buses, jeeps and other modes of transport for Metro Manila's workers and commuters, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.

"Commuting continues to be difficult and many drivers still don't have a source of livelihood. That isn't what the 'new normal' should be," she says in Filipino.

"Government should engage the public transport sector via service contracting to enable the speedy and safe return of jeeps and buses to our streets."

Service contracting means the government will operators to ply routes regardless of how many passengers they ferry.

Hontiveros says service contracting should also be done in other areas under General Community Quarantine.

Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
21 hours ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 6 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
6 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 14 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases yesterday exceeded 80,000, with over 2,000 additional infections reported...
Headlines
fbfb
DOTr questions credibility of Ateneo experts' warning vs 'high-risk' infra projects
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
"The proponents of PPP are in the best position to assess the viabilities of their investments, not the 'Ateneo Experts',"...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing the extension...
Headlines
fbfb
17 minutes ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 17 minutes ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
33 minutes ago
DOJ on CHR's call for transparency: We are looking into prison situation too
By Kristine Joy Patag | 33 minutes ago
Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said it is “not fair” to criticize his department for a supposed lack of transparency...
Headlines
fbfb
44 minutes ago
Rallyists gather at UP Diliman for 'SONAgkaisa' protest
44 minutes ago
Groups from the sectors of health, labor, education, transport and youth participated in the protest action dubbed as “SONAgkaisa”...
Headlines
fbfb
53 minutes ago
Seizure of Pinoy Weekly copies nothing to do with anti-terror law — Gamboa
By Franco Luna | 53 minutes ago
"If there are people who agree with what they're saying that they were raided, etcetera, then let them file the necessary...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with