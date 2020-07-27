8-9 stranded individuals at Rizal Memorial stadium suspected to have COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Eight to nine of the locally stranded individuals (LSIs) crammed at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex last weekend are suspected to have COVID-19, amid concerns of failure to impose physical distancing in the venue.
In an interview with ANC on Monday morning, Presidential Management Staff Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said out of the nearly 4,000 of the LSIs, “eight to nine persons were tested positive of the rapid tests.”
Encabo, lead convenor of the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program, also said that those who tested positive were immediately isolated and administered a confirmatory swab test.
If the individual tested positive, he or she will be brought to an isolation facility. If negative on the confirmatory test, they will be allowed to travel back home.
The Philippine Coast Guard said Sunday that they assigned 25 of their medical technologists to administer rapid COVID-19 tests to the LSISs. Encabo said they have eight stations, manned by doctors, nurses and medical technologists for the stranded individuals.
Those who have had close interaction with them were also recorded and the local government units where they will be sent off are notified, Encabo said. They will also be subjected to a confirmatory swab test and undergo 14-day quarantine, he added.
Thousands of Filipinos wanting to go back to their home provinces availed of the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program. The Rizal Memorial Sports Complex was converted into a venue to house the LSIs while they waited for their transport back home. Photos of the LSIs cramped at the stadium’s bleachers, making it impossible to observe physical distancing, made rounds last weekend.
‘It’s the lesser evil’
Encabo admitted that they had to choose the “lesser evil” when they brought the thousands of LSIs inside the stadium. He said the Technical Working Group decided to transfer the LSIs inside the stadium when they noticed that they had to queue under the sun and heavy rains were about to fall.
“Since we saw it, we cannot just take it lightly in our part... The moment we noticed that the rain is about to fall, we invited them inside the stadium t take refuge and shelter,” Encabo said.
“Because of unavoidable circumstances, it’s a decision of choosing lesser evil and we really have to give them the shelter and temporary refuge,” he added.
“That’s the least that we could do, somehow that’s the best that we could offer because we have to protect these LSIs on the heavy downpour and at the same time he intense heat of the sun while waiting outside,” Encabo also said.
He however said that hours after the stranded individuals were invited inside the stadium, they transferred some of them to the other stadium so physical distancing may be observed.
Encabo said 3,600 LSIs were brought home on Sunday, and they aim to transport thousand others on Monday. — Kristine Joy Patag
Follow this thread for updates on COVID-19 risk levels, safety measures, and data from Metro Manila's local government units.
Photo: The STAR/Michael Varcas
The main office of the Bureau of Immigrations will be closed temporarily on July 27 and 28 "as a precautionary measure" against COVID-19, according to a document acquired by Philstar.com.
The closure was prompted by "the increasing number of employees who tested positive in the rapid antibody-based tests and swab tests."
The note, submitted by Deputy Commissioner Aldrin Alegre and approved by Commissioner Jaime Morente, also recommended monthly rapid tests all immigration employees.
The Presidential Communications Operations Office will suspend its work on July 21 as safety precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
In a bulletin, the PCOO Undersecretary Marvin Gatpayat said the New Executive Building at Malacañang Palace Compound will be disinfected and swab testing will be conducted for primary and secondary contacts.
The PCOO will resume work on July 27 in time for President Rodrigo Duterte's fifth State of the Nation Address.
St. Luke's Medical Center on Monday announces that both of its hospitals in Quezon City and Bonifacio Global City (Taguig) have reached full capacity in all intensive care units for COVID-19 patients.
The hospital says its critical care beds in the emergency room, as well as COVID-19 wards in both hospitals, are also full.
"In this regard, we encourage COVID patients, including suspect and probable cases, to temporarily seek treatment from other healthcare facilities for the time being," SLMC says in a statement.
Metro Manila will remain under General Community Quarantine for two more weeks, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says.
He says the National Capital Region was initially supposed to return to Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine as recommended by UP researchers but local mayors had said they would be able to respond to possible increases in cases in their areas.
Government should enter service contracting with public transportation operators to provide more buses, jeeps and other modes of transport for Metro Manila's workers and commuters, Sen. Risa Hontiveros says.
"Commuting continues to be difficult and many drivers still don't have a source of livelihood. That isn't what the 'new normal' should be," she says in Filipino.
"Government should engage the public transport sector via service contracting to enable the speedy and safe return of jeeps and buses to our streets."
Service contracting means the government will operators to ply routes regardless of how many passengers they ferry.
Hontiveros says service contracting should also be done in other areas under General Community Quarantine.
