PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Thousands of locally stranded individuals, who are beneficiaries of the second batch of the Hatid Tulong program, are surrounded by their belongings as they spend the night on the bleachers of the baseball stadium of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila on July 24, 2020.
The STAR/Miguel de Guzman
Coronavirus cases hit 82,040 as Duterte addresses pandemic-battered Philippines
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2020 - 4:24pm

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus pandemic is showing no signs of slowing down in the Philippines after health authorities reported over 1,000 new cases Monday.

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case count reached 82,040 after the Department of Health reported 1,657 additional infections.

Most of the newly-announced cases came from Metro Manila with 1,017 infections. It was followed by Laguna with 89, Cavite with 38, Cebu province with 31and Rizal with 31. .

If the trend continues, movement restrictions could tighten in the capital region, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque earlier said.

The Philippines has 53,649 active cases—the highest in Southeast Asia.

As of posting, President Rodrigo Duterte takes the podium to address Filipinos anxious for their lives and uncertain about their future as the virus continues to rage on. He is expected to unveil measures to revive the economy battered by the pandemic.

The number of patients who have recovered from COVID-19 also increased by 359 to 26,446.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,945 after 16 people succumbed to the severe respiratory illness.

The DOH said it had removed 65 duplicates from the total case count. 

Over 1.26 million people have been tested in the country. 

The pandemic has killed more than 647,000 people worldwide since it emerged in China late last year, with nearly 16.2 million infected.

2020 SONA NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE Coverage: State of the Nation Address 2020
By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Will he bare the government's recovery plan as the Philippines is facing a health crisIs and economic instability?
Headlines
fbfb
Coronavirus cases breach 80,000 with 2,110 new patients
1 day ago
It has been 131 days since enhanced community quarantine was first implemented in March, and though the Philippines is under...
Headlines
fbfb
'Advance mag-isip': Cops arrest PISTON members headed to protest at UP Diliman
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas, Metro Manila police chief, said four persons on board a jeepney with a red PISTON flag were apprehended...
Headlines
fbfb
LIVE updates: COVID-19 and extended quarantine in the Philippines
The latest updates on the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Philippines and enhanced community quarantine of economic...
9 hours ago
Headlines
Philippines COVID-19 cases surpass 80,000
By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The number of confirmed coronavirus disease cases yesterday exceeded 80,000, with over 2,000 additional infections reported...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
A few seconds ago
Senate set to pass 'Bayanihan 2', work on bills in response to pandemic
By Bella Perez-Rubio | A few seconds ago
Senate Majority Leader Miguel Zubiri announced that the upper chamber on Tuesday afternoon would be passing the extension...
Headlines
fbfb
21 minutes ago
Can cops confiscate your protest placards? Guevarra says 'no'
By Kristine Joy Patag | 21 minutes ago
Placards or banners that express one’s position on national issues cannot be subjected to confiscation, Justice Secretary...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
National Center for Mental Health chief shot dead in Quezon City
By Franco Luna | 1 hour ago
"Cursory examination showed that both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot sounds on the different parts of their bodies....
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
COVID-19 infections in Philippines may reach 90,000 by end-July — UP researcher
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 hour ago
Mathematics professor Guido David, a member of the UP OCTA Research group, relayed these amended figures after the country...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
House to file bill creating Department of Arts and Culture
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"In the face of an evolving enemy and a fluid battleground, Congress needs to continue to Adapt, Innovate, and Manage if we...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with