Gov't takeover? Sotto says ABS-CBN compound is constitutionally protected

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday condemned plans floated by some members of the House of Representatives to seize ABS-CBN's headquarters in Quezon City.
"Takeover ABS CBN property? Private property is constitutionally protected. Possession is given weight. There is a venue, the courts; and there is due process," Sotto said on his Twitter account.
In an online forum on June 20, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list), Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Remulla (Cavite) and Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) proposed imposing a P1.97-trillion fine on the ABS-CBN along with the seizing of the network's compound in Quezon City.
Although government agencies invited to a series of hearings on the network's pending franchise addressed allegations hurled against ABS-CBN, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted to deny the application for a new franchise as if the accusations had been proven true.
Throughout their zoom meeting, President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in Congress continued to hurl unproven allegations against the network.
Marcoleta claimed that ABS-CBN's headquarters situated along Mother Ignacia Street in Quezon City does not rightfully belong to the Lopez family because they only presented titles for a 42-sq.m. lot and not the entire 44,000 -sq.m. complex housing the network.
ABS-CBN at the time explained that it could not present the original title because it was up for reconstitution but the lawmaker alleged that the network would not present the title because it was forged.
These developments form part of a series of further escalations floated against ABS-CBN by its critics in the House.
Selling ABS-CBN just a suggestion?
Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur), filed a House resolution proposing the government's use of network's frequencies for distance learning which was backed by Malacañang.
He also called on the Lopez family to sell ABS-CBN for the sake of its 11,000 employees whose jobs the House denied amid the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.
This call was an echo of one made by the president, who in 2019 warned the Lopez family that it should just sell the network, vowing to give them an episode they wouldn't forget.
House Speaker Allan Cayetano, another ally and former running mate of Duterte's, on Thursday weighed in on Villafuerte's comments, saying: “We’re a democracy. No one should force anyone to sell nor buy.”
However, he maintained that Villafuerte was simply making a suggestion.
He also claimed that the House's decision to deny the network's franchise bid had nothing to do with its employees.
"From what I saw, even those who are very much against the franchise, it wasn't personal against ABS and its employees. Their main issues is how the owners of ABS-CBN used the network contrary to law and public policy to push for their own interest," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.
Despite Cayetano's reassurances, the House's marathon hearings on the issue of the network's franchise saw lawmakers airing their personal grievances against the news outlet because of how they were covered.
This baring of personal bones to pick with the network drew condemnation from several senators who urged lawmakers to refrain from meddling in editorial content.
ABS-CBN Corp. stopped broadcasting on its TV and radio stations on May 5, 2020 after the National Telecommunications Commission issued a cease and desist order. The network's franchise had lapsed on May 4 without action by the House of Representatives.
Lawmakers of the Makabayan bloc ask the House committee on legislative franchise to submit the report and the adopted resolution denying the franchise of ABS-CBN to the plenary for ratification.
In a letter addressed to Rep. Franz Alvarez (Palawan), Rep. Carlos Zarate (Bayan Muna Party-list) points out that the decision of the House panel to deny ABS-CBN a new franchise requires the approval of the entire lower chamber of Congress.
"Again, we reiterate that it is the duty, and in fact the right, of every member of the House to voice the opinion of their constituents through a plenary vote," the letter reads.
ABS-CBN’s sports production department announces that it will stop operations after non-renewal of the legislative franchise of the media giant.
The network said in a statement Wednesday that it is forced to cease some business operations and implement a retrenchment program covering the network and its subsidiaries.
ABS-CBN announces it will implement a retrenchment program effective August 31 as it has been forced to cease operations of some of its businesses.
"We are doing all we can to mitigate the pain that will be felt by those affected, including paying out separation and retirement benefits and providing job placement programs. The loss of their jobs comes at a time when the uncertain and perilous impact of the COVID-19 pandemic further makes our decision truly difficult, but inevitable," the network also says.
"As much as it hurts us to implement this retrenchment program, this is the only way to ensure the continued employment of the rest of our Kapamilya," it also says as it wishes those affected by retrenchment well.
"For all that you have done for ABS-CBN, maraming salamat po."
More than 500 journalists and media workers express solidarity with thousands of ABS-CBN workers who risk losing their jobs after a House panel denied the broadcast giant a new franchise.
In a statement released Monday, various journalists, editors and workers from different media organizations condemned the "unjust and cruel" decision of the House of Representatives committee on legislative franchises.
"One media outfit shut down because of the whims and trivialities of those in power is one too many, especially at a time when the public needs credible and independently verified information to make informed choices," the statement read.
Reporters covering the Senate on Sunday say the decision by a House panel to reject ABS-CBN's application for a new franchise "showed us that these lawmakers have become a heavy burden, a compounder of problems, and a worsener of woes to our already suffering nation."
They cite the potential loss of thousands of jobs while the country is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and say that the "serious economic repercussions" of the network shutdown are already being felt.
"The call of some lawmakers for Filipinos to move on is insensitive and an insult to the intelligence of the people," they also say.
