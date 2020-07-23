Gov't takeover? Sotto says ABS-CBN compound is constitutionally protected

MANILA, Philippines — Senate President Tito Sotto on Thursday condemned plans floated by some members of the House of Representatives to seize ABS-CBN's headquarters in Quezon City.

"Takeover ABS CBN property? Private property is constitutionally protected. Possession is given weight. There is a venue, the courts; and there is due process," Sotto said on his Twitter account.

In an online forum on June 20, Deputy Speaker Rodante Marcoleta (Sagip party-list), Deputy Majority Leader Jesus Remulla (Cavite) and Rep. Michael Defensor (Anakalusugan party-list) proposed imposing a P1.97-trillion fine on the ABS-CBN along with the seizing of the network's compound in Quezon City.

Although government agencies invited to a series of hearings on the network's pending franchise addressed allegations hurled against ABS-CBN, the House Committee on Legislative Franchises voted to deny the application for a new franchise as if the accusations had been proven true.

Throughout their zoom meeting, President Rodrigo Duterte's allies in Congress continued to hurl unproven allegations against the network.

Marcoleta claimed that ABS-CBN's headquarters situated along Mother Ignacia Street in Quezon City does not rightfully belong to the Lopez family because they only presented titles for a 42-sq.m. lot and not the entire 44,000 -sq.m. complex housing the network.

ABS-CBN at the time explained that it could not present the original title because it was up for reconstitution but the lawmaker alleged that the network would not present the title because it was forged.

These developments form part of a series of further escalations floated against ABS-CBN by its critics in the House.

Selling ABS-CBN just a suggestion?

Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur), filed a House resolution proposing the government's use of network's frequencies for distance learning which was backed by Malacañang.

He also called on the Lopez family to sell ABS-CBN for the sake of its 11,000 employees whose jobs the House denied amid the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

This call was an echo of one made by the president, who in 2019 warned the Lopez family that it should just sell the network, vowing to give them an episode they wouldn't forget.

House Speaker Allan Cayetano, another ally and former running mate of Duterte's, on Thursday weighed in on Villafuerte's comments, saying: “We’re a democracy. No one should force anyone to sell nor buy.”

However, he maintained that Villafuerte was simply making a suggestion.

He also claimed that the House's decision to deny the network's franchise bid had nothing to do with its employees.

"From what I saw, even those who are very much against the franchise, it wasn't personal against ABS and its employees. Their main issues is how the owners of ABS-CBN used the network contrary to law and public policy to push for their own interest," he said in a mix of English and Filipino.

Despite Cayetano's reassurances, the House's marathon hearings on the issue of the network's franchise saw lawmakers airing their personal grievances against the news outlet because of how they were covered.

This baring of personal bones to pick with the network drew condemnation from several senators who urged lawmakers to refrain from meddling in editorial content.