PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows presidential chief legal counsel Salvador Panelo.
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Palace distances self from Panelo's interpretation of 'separation of Church and State'
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 20, 2020 - 8:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang does not seem to share the opinion of Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo about the separation of Church and State enshrined in the 1987 Constitution.

Panelo previously claimed that a Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) pastoral letter criticizing the Anti-Terrorism Law "appears to have violated the doctrine of the separation of Church and State."

The CBCP issued a strongly-worded pastoral letter Sunday, denouncing the passage of the contentious Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020, which is feared to be used as a weapon to suppress legitimate dissent and opposition.

The dissenting voices were strong but they remained unheeded. None of the serious concerns that they expressed about this legislative measure seemed to be of any consequence to them. Alas, the political pressure from above seemed to weigh more heavily on our legislators than the voices from below," read the letter signed by Caloocan bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP acting president.

Panelo said the CBCP expressly supports the petitions questioning the law, effectively exerting "religious influence" or pressure on the Supreme Court to decide against the measure. The CBCP letter  also "parrots" the "favored false narrative" of the detractors of the Anti-Terrorism Law that it is violative of the Constitution, he added.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque, however, noted that the separation of Church and State pertains to non-establishment, which means that the State cannot favor one religion over the other; and free exercise of one's beliefs.

"I think, since I taught constitutional law in UP Law for 15 years, separation refers to two things, non establishment, which means that the state cannot give favors to one religion, and free exercise, which is the freedom to believe," Roque said at a press briefing.  

"So those are the two things guaranteed by our Constitution with regard to the separation of Church and state," he added. 

Panelo, who is chief presidential legal counsel, has often floated novel interpretations of the law, like arguing that the COVID-19 pandemic is a kind of invasion that justifies the declaration of martial law.

ANTI-TERRORISM LAW CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES HARRY ROQUE SALVADOR PANELO SEPARATION OF CHURCH AND STATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lawmakers float more sanctions vs ABS-CBN: P1.97-T fine, seizure of headquarters
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 6 hours ago
Further compounding on the largely condemned decision of the House of Representatives to deny ABS-CBN's franchise bid, President...
Headlines
fbfb
TV5 may absorb displaced ABS-CBN talents
By Richmond Mercurio | 22 hours ago
TV5 Network Inc. could serve as a new home for hundreds of ABS-CBN employees who will be laid off following the closure of...
Headlines
fbfb
Duterte signs law that allows school opening later than August amid state of emergency, calamity
9 hours ago
With the new law, the president, upon the recommendation of the education secretary, may determine when schools may open when...
Headlines
fbfb
Diño was not 'misquoted' on 'shame campaign' suggestion, he only says he was
By Franco Luna | 5 hours ago
“So now, it may be right for us to have a shame campaign. This COVID is no longer a joke. Just imagine how many [cases]...
Headlines
fbfb
Coconut oil credited for making provincial jail COVID-free
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 22 hours ago
Virgin coconut oil or VCO is being credited for making the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center free of coronavirus...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
5 minutes ago
Youth group files perjury complaint at Ombudsman vs Honeylet's cousin
5 minutes ago
Members of youth group Samahan ng Progresibong Kabataan (SPARK) on Monday filed a perjury complaint against Department of...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
Palace confirms Duterte will be 'physically present' for SONA address at Batasan
3 hours ago
This announcement clears up some of the confusion caused by differing details offered up by Senate President Tito Sotto and...
Headlines
fbfb
3 hours ago
No indiscriminate arrests of quarantine violators, Quezon City government says
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"Any abuses done while enforcing national and city safeguard measures shall be dealt with severely and prosecuted to...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
St. Luke's, NKTI declare full capacity for COVID-19 cases
6 hours ago
This comes as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases following the further easing of restrictions nationwide. Latest...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Philippines resumes polio vaccination campaign as COVID-19 crisis deepens
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign in the whole Mindanao begins Monday and will last until August 2 for children under...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with