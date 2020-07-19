PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this July 23, 2016 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte signs the Freedom of Information Executive Order in Davao City. The document is a commitment of the president to the Filipino people to bring transparency in government transactions. The EO covers all agencies under the executive branch.
Simeon Celi/Presidential Photographers Division, File
PCOO to seek inclusion of Freedom of Information bill in priority legislation
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2020 - 4:12pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) wants the Freedom of Information (FOI) bill included in President Rodrigo Duterte's list of urgent measures this year.

As early as 2016, Malacañang claimed that the FOI bill, which will require agencies to disclose information about their projects and other matters that involve public interest, is a priority of President Duterte.

The measure is still languishing in Congress even if the legislature is dominated by allies of the president. Pending the passage of the measure, Duterte signed an executive order on FOI that covers offices under the executive branch.

"PCOO is committed to institutionalize the FOI across all branches of government by Congress passing legislation on access to information which will mandate the disclosure of government information in the interim," PCOO Assistant Secretary Kris Ablan said in a statement.

"We have also requested the issuance of a certification of the FOI as an urgent legislative measure by the Office of the President or the inclusion of FOI as part of the president’s legislative agenda for this year 2020," he added.

Ablan said PCOO has drafted a version of the FOI bill and has presented it to the Senate and the House of Representatives.  

While the government claims to advocate a more open bureaucracy, some critics doubt the sincerity of the Duterte administration in promoting transparency.

A 2019 report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism called Duterte "a most secretive president when it comes to the details of his wealth" because a copy of his statement of assets, liabilities, and net worth for 2018 has not been released. It was the first time in the last 30 years that a president has not released his or her SALN, the report said.

Malacañang also drew flak recently for editing out Duterte's tirades against broadcast network ABS-CBN in his July 13 speech in Sulu. The aired taped address and the official transcript did not contain Duterte's diatribe against the network, which was denied a franchise by the House legislative franchises committee last July 10. 

The remarks that were edited out cast doubts on Malacañang's claim that the president is neutral about the ABS-CBN franchise. The PCOO and Radio Television Malacañang remain silent on the issue.

The FOI bill was first filed during the 12th Congress but it has been bypassed because of concerns that it may be used to besmirch reputations. House Bill No. 05776 filed by Quezon City Rep. Alfred Vargas adopted the provisions proposed by PCOO including the creation of an FOI commission and a central appeals and review committee, and a mechanism that will refer and transfer requests to agencies that should act on the request.

"Due to the limitations in the current EO, the FOI-PMO has proposed a bill to further expand the scope of FOI in our government," Ablan said.

"It is important that the FOI law be passed as soon as possible to empower our citizens for government participation by requesting information and to make our bureaucracy even more open," he added. 

2020 SONA FREEDOM OF INFORMATION FREEDOM OF INFORMATION BILL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippine government surpasses 1 million COVID-19 test target
By Ding Cervantes | 17 hours ago
The government has surpassed its target of one million coronavirus disease 2019 tests, on its way to its target of 10 million...
Headlines
fbfb
FDA warns public vs valved masks
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
Masks with exhaust valves cannot prevent coronavirus disease 2019 infection as they are designed for industrial use and not...
Headlines
fbfb
15,000 foreigners to arrive
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
Around 15,000 foreigners with long-term visas are expected to arrive in the Philippines after the Inter-Agency Task Force...
Headlines
fbfb
Lawmakers back people’s initiative on ABS-CBN franchise
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
Two veteran lawmakers yesterday expressed support for the proposal to conduct a people’s initiative to push for the...
Headlines
fbfb
Lagundi being tested vs COVID-19
By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital clinical trials on lagundi as treatment for coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
17 hours ago
‘Philippines Anti-Terror Law mandates HR protection’
By Christina Mendez | 17 hours ago
The Philippine government has assured the US Congress of its commitment to protect human rights and civil liberties in the...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
PNP appeals to SONA protest groups: Just do it online
By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Police yesterday appealed to members of cause-oriented groups not to hold protest actions during President...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Motorcycle riders given one more week to place barriers
17 hours ago
Motorcycle owners have one more week to install physical barriers approved by the government to allow riding in tandem.
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Oldest Philippines bishop dies
By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The country’s oldest Catholic bishop, retired bishop Manuel Sobreviñas of Imus Cavite, passed away yesterday,...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
House seeks more programs for OFWs
By Edu Punay | 17 hours ago
The House of Representatives has sought a more comprehensive plan from the executive branch for overseas Filipino workers...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with