PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
A guard passes logo of ABS-CBN at the network’s compound, a day it was ordered shut by National Telecommunications Commission, May 6, 2020.
The STAR/Michael Varca
Lawmaker wants ABS-CBN's former frequencies used for distance learning
(Philstar.com) - July 15, 2020 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Luis Raymund Villafuerte (Camarines Sur) wants the television and radio frequencies previously used by ABS-CBN Corp. used for the education department's alternative distance learning program. 

Villafuerte, who also sits as House deputy speaker, filed House Resolution No. 1044 Tuesday morning calling on the government to make use of the frequencies to assist students starting August. 

Villafuerte's resolution comes days after he voted against the renewal of beleaguered network's franchise. With the loss of the franchsie went the right to broadcast over the frequencies. 

"Now, therefore, be it resolved, as it is hereby resolved that the House of Representatives recommend the temporary use by the government of ABS-CBN former television and radio frequencies for distance learning, instruction, training and other useful purposes to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on education in the Philippines," the resolution reads.

The government owns the frequency spectrum, which it allocates to broadcasters and to telecommunications service providers.

It is unclear whether government has the infrastructure and equipment to use the frequencies previously used by the broadcast giant.

The prospect of distance learning has been met with much scrutiny, with many advocates raising lack of access to the internet and to gadgets as a barrier to online learning.

RELATED: No face-to-face classes as Duterte OKs DepEd's 'blended' learning proposal

Education Secretary Leonor Briones has said that under the department's new blended learning program, students who do not have access to computers or the internet can also be reached via television or radio.

Groups across a number of sectors have said that the modes included under the program involve the purchasing of gadgets, including smartphones, laptops, television sets and transistor radios, on top of the costs of internet connections, electricity, and transportation. 

"[T]he unused frequencies may also be used for information on COVID-19 prevention and control, risk-reduction and preparedness," the resolution adds. 

On Friday, an overwhelming 70 lawmakers made good on President Rodrigo Duterte's threats in 2019 that he would shut down ABS-CBN, denying the network's bid for a new franchise and effectively leaving over 11,000 jobless in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Furor from media groups has only gotten louder since the decision. One statement signed by more than 1,000 journalists and media workers in the industry read: "The 70 lawmakers clearly want to treat the press as a propaganda machine that will serve their political interests, embellish their image, and parrot their spin."

Franco Luna with a report from News5/Ria Fernandez

ABS-CBN FRANCHISE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Public told to report neighbors with COVID-19 as cops prepare to go house-to-house
By Franco Luna | 22 hours ago
“Now that the government is easing quarantine restrictions to balance public health with the need to reopen the economy,...
Headlines
fbfb
Metro Manila likely to stay under GCQ; ECQ for Cebu City
By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Metro Manila is likely to remain under general community quarantine and Cebu City under the strictest enhanced community quarantine...
Headlines
fbfb
Confusion stirs amid conflicting statements on 'house-to-house' search for COVID-19 patients
By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"We don't have a provision for house-to-house. Only the political critics of the government, again, weaponizing this very...
Headlines
fbfb
Villar, appointed as isolation czar, to isolate self after testing positive for COVID-19
6 hours ago
(Update 1, 11:09 a.m.) DPWH chief Mark Villar announced his test results in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Headlines
fbfb
Days after ABS-CBN shutdown, Duterte celebrates ‘dismantling the oligarchy’
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
"That's why, for me, if I die, if my plane crashes, putangina. I am very happy. You know why? I said, without declaring martial...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
4 hours ago
Hontiveros on house-to-house search for coronavirus patients: Like Oplan Tokhang but for COVID
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 4 hours ago
Oplan Tokhang is the police practice of going house-to-house most often associated with the government's bloody war on drugs,...
Headlines
fbfb
4 hours ago
‘Susceptible to overreach’: House-to-house search for COVID-19 patients alarms CHR
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The CHR official also stressed that the constitutional right of people to be secure in their houses makes the forcible entry,...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
Shift to more relaxed community quarantine 'out of the question' for Metro Manila — Roque
6 hours ago
Following several spikes in the country's novel coronavirus cases, Malacañang on Wednesday said that relaxing community...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Tougher US policy on South China Sea came after it deployed strike groups in the area
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 8 hours ago
A week before the United States announced a tougher policy on the South China Sea, it was already touting its naval might...
Headlines
fbfb
17 hours ago
Enrollment in public schools ends today
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Parents have until today to enroll their children in public schools for the upcoming school year that would begin on Aug....
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with