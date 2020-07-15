Shift to more relaxed community quarantine 'out of the question' for Metro Manila — Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Following several spikes in the country's novel coronavirus cases, Malacañang on Wednesday said that community quarantine in Metro Manila would not be relaxed.

"Easing up of restrictions is out of the question. It was never considered, never agreed upon with the Metro Manila mayors because of the data," presidential spokesperson Harry Roque told ANC's "Headstart."

He added that the doubling rate for infections is still at seven to nine days which is within the required range for general community quarantine.

However, several hospitals have reported reaching full critical care capacity in the last few days.

READ: St. Luke's, Makati Med can no longer take in COVID-19 patients

Along with the doubling rate of infections, critical care capacity is the other criteria used by the government's COVID-19 task force when considering community quarantine classifications.

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to announce new quarantine classifications across the country on Wednesday night.— Bella Perez-Rubio