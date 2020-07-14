COVID-19 cases in Philippines hit 57,545; deaths at 1,603

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines reported 634 additional coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, pushing the national caseload to 57,545, as pressure increases on hospitals after the relaxation of containment measures.

Of the newly-confirmed cases—302 were detected within the last three days, while 332 were from the department’s validation backlog.

The country has been seeing another surge in coronavirus infections since June 1 when the national government began easing strict restrictions on movement that allowed public transportation to return and shopping malls to reopen. Only Cebu City remains under enhanced community quarantine at least until July 15.

Some hospitals in Metro Manila announced they had reached full capacity of beds allocated for COVID-19 patients.

The agency also logged 88 more people who have recovered from the severe respiratory disease. This raised the total number of recoveries to 20,459.

But six more patients have died from COVID-19, bringing the country’s fatality count to 1,603.

To date, the number of active cases in the country stood at 35,483.

The DOH said it has removed 95 duplicates from the case tally.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed at least 573,000 since the outbreak emerged in China last December. Over 13.10 million cases of COVID-19 have been registered.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.