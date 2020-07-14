PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The National Task Force against COVID-19 has approved the use of the backpack-like shield proposed by motorcycle taxi service Angkas.
STAR/File
2 back-ride barrier designs get approval
Michael Punongbayan (The Philippine Star) - July 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines – The National Task Force (NTF) against COVID-19 has officially approved at least two passenger barrier designs that will allow couples to ride motorcycles in tandem.

“Effective immediately, the above barriers between motorcycle driver and passenger are hereby approved,” Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, also chairman of the NTF, told reporters yesterday.

The two approved designs are by motorcycle back-ride taxi service provider Angkas and Bohol Gov. Arthur Yap.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said the designs of Angkas and Yap were approved last week and were determined to be the most compliant proposals with the minimum health standards set by the government.

“We encourage the motorcycle-riding public to utilize these two prototypes that the NTF approved and we are expecting everyone to comply with these standards,” Año said yesterday.

Angkas’ design is a backpack-like barrier worn by the motorcycle driver.

Año said the design maintains social distancing and is made of lightweight, high-density plastic, allowing road visibility with handles that can be used by the backrider.

“This second approved design is somehow simpler as it will only be strapped to the motorcycle driver and not mounted directly on the motorcycle itself, unlike the first design. It’s good that people have options but as of today, both are already approved to be used,” Año said.

Lorenzana however noted that only couples will be allowed to ride pillion on motorcycles.

“Meantime, back-riding will be strictly for husbands and wives, common law couples and live-in partners,” he stressed, describing the Angkas design as like a backpack that the driver wears.

The NTF against COVID-19 had earlier decided to allow back-riding on motorcycles following appeals from the public especially those who need to go to work and have no other means of transportation.

Government officials insisted on improved health safety measures in addition to face masks and face shields by requiring that a protective barrier be placed between driver and passenger.

The government had earlier allowed couples to ride on motorcycles provided they have plastic barriers between them as protection against the coronavirus.

Aside from married couples, live-in partners and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community are allowed as long as they are living in one house.

“These motorcycle barriers or shields, physical distancing and other measures against COVID-19 are tested and subjected to studies. We urge the people to practice discipline and cooperate with the government as we collectively battle this virus,” Año said.

In addition to the barriers, couples are also required to wear face masks and helmets. Earlier, the DILG also reminded police officers to be the first to adhere to these government regulations.

Motorcycle users are now asking authorities to also allow back-riding for other members of the family who are living in the same house as the driver anyway. Neil Jayson Servallos

BARRIERS NATIONAL TASK FORCE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines sees 836 new COVID-19 cases, 65 more deaths
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has killed at least 568,000 people out of the 12.86 million registered cases worldwide.
Headlines
fbfb
Police set to use 'anti-tambay' template for quarantine enforcement
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
By virtue of Republic Act No. 10158, the law amending Article 202 of the Revised Penal Code, loitering is no...
Headlines
fbfb
Poe says stronger institutions, media needed amid House's junking of ABS-CBN franchise bid
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 7 hours ago
Poe said that the rejection of the network franchise bid seemed intended to intimidate the press to be "very cautious" of...
Headlines
fbfb
WATCH: 'Kapamilya rin ako': Roque says displaced ABS-CBN workers can get government benefits
By Efigenio Toledo IV | 5 hours ago
After the House Pannel decided to ABS-CBN to extend its 25-year franchise, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque says he...
Headlines
fbfb
Cayetano: We were fair to ABS-CBN
By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Amid the flak, Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano yesterday called on the general public to be more circumspect in their opinion...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Critical care capacity hits danger zone
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The critical care capacity of hospitals is approaching the “danger zone” at 70 percent, the Department of Health...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Carina dumps rain over Luzon
By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Tropical depression Carina, the country’s third tropical cyclone this year and first weather disturbance this month,...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Duterte set to announce new quarantine classifications
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications tomorrow as Malacañang cautioned Metro Manila...
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
Government set to allow higher dine-in capacity
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Dine-in restaurants will be allowed to operate at higher capacity by July 21, the Department of Trade and Industry said.
Headlines
fbfb
1 hour ago
DOH reports record single-day recoveries, deaths
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health reported yesterday a new record high in the number of deaths and recoveries from coronavirus disease...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with