Passengers travel on a jeepney with seat dividers to ensure social distancing in Manila on July 6, 2020, after thousands of jeepneys hit the road again after over three months since they were forced to stop operation amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
AFP/Ted Aljibe
DOH apologizes for mistakenly identifying emerging COVID-19 hotspots in Metro Manila
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 7, 2020 - 9:27am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health issued an apology Monday night hours after it mistakenly announced that four cities in Metro Manila had been classified as emerging virus hotspots. 

In a televised briefing Monday afternoon, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire identified the cities of Marikina, Muntinlupa, Makati and Quezon City as emerging hotspots.

She said Marikina City had 51 cases for a case growth rate of 43.47%, while Muntinlupa had 30 cases for a case growth rate of 35.16%. Quezon City’s 406 cases represented a 34.5% growth rate and Makati’s 135 cases for a 30.18% growth rate.

The data that Vergeire mentioned, however, were from June.

“The following cities were mistakenly classified as hotspots and was based on a report last month,” the DOH said in a statement Monday night.

It said that as of July 5, three of the four cities earlier mentioned showed decline in the growth of COVID-19 cases, with Marikina decreasing by 68%, Muntinlupa by 10% and Makati by 4%.

But the department said it is closely monitoring the situation in Quezon City, which has shown an increase by 34%.

“We apologize for the confusion. This is our up to date record. We will redouble our efforts to keep our reports as current as possible,” the DOH said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 46,333 Tuesday after the DOH added 2,099 infections to its tally. The recent spike in virus cases was attributed to “increased contact among the population” as the government further eased restrictions on movement nationwide.

The health agency is keeping an eye in Metro Manila and Cebu City after detecting clustering of cases.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte announced Cebu City in Central Visayas will remain under the strictest enhanced community quarantine, while Metro Manila will stay under general community quarantine at least until the end of the month. 

 

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
As It Happens
LATEST UPDATE: July 7, 2020 - 10:15am

Other regions and provinces in the Philippines considered moderate and low-risk areas will be placed under general community quarantine starting May 1. Bookmark this page for updates. (Main image by The STAR/Edd Gumban)

July 7, 2020 - 10:15am

The Department of Information and Communications Technology lauches wfh.gov.ph to provide telecommuting resources for government employees

“The launch of wfh.gov.ph serves to support the President’s agenda of unhampered and efficient service to the people,” says DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II. 

“We encourage our government employees to visit the website and find the right resources to help guide them transition into a remote working lifestyle,” he adds.

July 6, 2020 - 4:43pm

The Department of Health on Monday reports 2,099 new COVID-19 cases (841 "late" cases and 1,258 "fresh" cases) in the Philippines, bringing the national total to 46,333.

The health department also confirms 243 new recoveries, pushing the total number of recovered patients in the country to 12,185.

The six additional deaths also raises the death toll to 1,303.

July 3, 2020 - 10:19am

The local government of Valenzuela announces that daycare students received Nutri-Packs as the general community quarantine has been extended. 

“Public daycare students will get their 2nd Nutri-Pack from the city government... We want to make sure they have enough nutritional intake during these quarantine times,” Mayor Rex Gatchalian says.

July 1, 2020 - 3:10pm

Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon agrees with Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III that quarantine restrictions in Metro Manila and other economic centers need to be relaxed soon.

"I support Secretary Dominguez’s call to ease restrictions in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon and put them under the  modified general community quarantine," Drilon says in an e-mailed statement.

 "I’m afraid that any further delay in the easing of quarantine restrictions in these two economic centers will cause further damage to our economy and our people who have lost their livelihood."

July 1, 2020 - 12:10am

Health Secretary Francisco Duque says Metro Manila, Benguet, Cavite, Rizal, Lapu-Lapu Mandaue, Leyte, Ormoc,.Southern Leyte, Talisay City to be placed under general community quarantine.

