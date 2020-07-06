PHILSTAR VIDEOS
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
COVID-19: FACILITIES FOR EMERGENCIES
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
EXPLAINERS
COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers his state of the nation address at Congress in Manila on July 22, 2019. Duterte's 2019 SONA speech lasted for 93 minutes. The prepared speech of the president, who is known to make long-winding, impromptu remarks, initially was said to last for 45 minutes.
Noel Celis/AFP
Palace studying options for SONA 2020
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 6, 2020 - 7:53pm

MANILA, Philippines — The government is studying at least two possible scenarios for President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate state of the nation address (SONA) this month, Malacañang said Monday.

The number of people who will attend the president's fifth SONA will be limited to comply with protocols on safe distancing.

"The president may go (to Batasan to) physically (deliver the address) and only (about) 50 members of Congress, both from the House and the Senate, (will attend)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"He may also (deliver the address through) live telecast but in a reduced capacity also because even under MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), it will have to be 50% of the capacity of Congress," he added.

The government has limited the number of participants that can join public gatherings in areas under the most lenient MGCQ and general community quarantine to ensure safe physical distancing and to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

The president is scheduled to deliver his fifth SONA on July 27.

HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Expert reminds Filipinos on health protocols as study finds new variant of coronavirus spreads faster
7 hours ago
Dr. Edsel Salvana, a member of the technical advisory group that advises the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task...
Headlines
fbfb
Amid spikes in COVID-19 cases, Palace says no choice but to reopen economy
3 hours ago
Malacañang on Monday said it was "saddened" by the sharp rise in novel coronavirus cases in the country but maintained...
Headlines
fbfb
Charges filed vs firm, officers of Chinese ship in Mindoro collision
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Commodore Armand Balilo, PCG spokesperson, said complaints of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide and damage...
Headlines
fbfb
At House hearing on ABS-CBN franchise, lawmaker seeks NBI help vs 'cyber bullying'
4 hours ago
The 12th hearing of the House of Representatives on bills to renew the franchise of ABS-CBN Corp.— off the air for two...
Headlines
fbfb
ABS-CBN's content picked apart as lawmakers air grievances
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Since the onset of his administration, President Rodrigo Duterte has made it clear that he an ax to grind with critical media...
Headlines
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte to address the nation on Tuesday
2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday will address the nation from Davao City, Malacañang said.
Headlines
fbfb
5 hours ago
Iloilo oil spill a big threat to marine life and fishers' livelihood in Visayas — groups
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Around 48,000 liters of oil spilled into the waters last Friday following an explosion at a power barge of Ayala’s AC...
Headlines
fbfb
6 hours ago
DILG issues guidelines on children who may have violated curfew, quarantine
6 hours ago
The directives, the DILG said, intend to “mitigate the risks of transmitting COVID-19 and prevent commission of violence...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
As PNP backs 'anti-tambay' thrust, Gamboa says cops will 'uphold safeguards' of anti-terror law
By Franco Luna | 8 hours ago
"Your PNP listens to and fully understands the concerns of the public and you may rest assured that we shall faithfully uphold...
Headlines
fbfb
8 hours ago
Lawmakers join academe in assailing anti-terrorism law before SC
By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
“It was crafted in imprecise and vague language so much so that there is no certitude as to what acts the law actually...
Headlines
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with