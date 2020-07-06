Palace studying options for SONA 2020

MANILA, Philippines — The government is studying at least two possible scenarios for President Rodrigo Duterte's penultimate state of the nation address (SONA) this month, Malacañang said Monday.

The number of people who will attend the president's fifth SONA will be limited to comply with protocols on safe distancing.

"The president may go (to Batasan to) physically (deliver the address) and only (about) 50 members of Congress, both from the House and the Senate, (will attend)," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said at a press briefing.

"He may also (deliver the address through) live telecast but in a reduced capacity also because even under MGCQ (modified general community quarantine), it will have to be 50% of the capacity of Congress," he added.

The government has limited the number of participants that can join public gatherings in areas under the most lenient MGCQ and general community quarantine to ensure safe physical distancing and to contain the coronavirus disease 2019.

The president is scheduled to deliver his fifth SONA on July 27.